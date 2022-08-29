Let’s all pick up any sport and play it regularly. Let’s be a fitter nation: Sachin Tendulkar on National Sports Day

﻿Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has wished the country on National Sports Day with a special message on Monday. Tendulkar urged the countrymen to take up any sport and play it regularly.”Let’s be a fitter nation,” he said.

Hailing India’s Lawn Bowls gold medal-winning team in Commonwealth Games 2022, Tendulkar wrote,” The story of Rupa, Lovely, Nayanmoni and Pinki, is a story of hope. The ‘super four’ went on to ultimately bring India the first Gold in Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth Games 2022. They not only re-introduced a lesser known sport to us, but also due recognition for themselves. Rupa Rani Tirkey was once a kabaddi player. Nayanmoni Saikia a weightlifter, Pinki Singh a cricketer, while Lovely Choubey was a sprinter. Despite their humble beginnings, they came together for a sport not known to many. And now with such a historic gold to their names, they have stood tall for the old adage- “Age is just a number”.

Age is no bar to transform 🇮🇳 into a #SportPlayingNation! On #NationalSportsDay let's all pick up any sport and play it regularly. Let's be a fitter nation.

On August 26, It’s hockey wizard Dhyan Chand’s 117th birth anniversary, which is observed as National Sports Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports.

Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India.

The magician with a hockey stick led India to three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, and scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career.

Wishes continue to pour in from across India on National Sports Day:

Playing any sport regularly can help immensely in the development of a human being and eventually the progress of a nation. On #NationalSportsDay, let us all strive to keep ourselves healthier by taking up sports either professionally or as a hobby. Keep playing 🤟

As a sportsperson myself who has dedicated his life to a sport he loves, I can say how much a sport can mean to someone. To all such sportspersons and people who love to play or watch their respective sports, I wish a happy #NationalSportsDay.

Not only does the sport have physical benefits, it also helps mentally. Take up a sport today in case you don't already play one. Join in the celebration of #NationalSportsDay today and play a sport of your choice.

BCCI greets everyone on the occasion of #NationalSportsDay Let's celebrate our athletes and keep supporting them 🙏