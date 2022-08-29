scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Let’s all pick up any sport and play it regularly. Let’s be a fitter nation: Sachin Tendulkar on National Sports Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ALSO greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports.

Sachin Tendulkar, National sports day, PM Modi on National Sports Day, Dhyan Chand birth anniversarySachin Tendulkar said We have seen several instance of people breaking the barriers of age to triumph in their dedicated sports. (FILE)

﻿Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has wished the country on National Sports Day with a special message on Monday. Tendulkar urged the countrymen to take up any sport and play it regularly.”Let’s be a fitter nation,” he said.

Hailing India’s Lawn Bowls gold medal-winning team in Commonwealth Games 2022, Tendulkar wrote,” The story of Rupa, Lovely, Nayanmoni and Pinki, is a story of hope. The ‘super four’ went on to ultimately bring India the first Gold in Lawn Bowls at the Commonwealth Games 2022. They not only re-introduced a lesser known sport to us, but also due recognition for themselves. Rupa Rani Tirkey was once a kabaddi player. Nayanmoni Saikia a weightlifter, Pinki Singh a cricketer, while Lovely Choubey was a sprinter. Despite their humble beginnings, they came together for a sport not known to many. And now with such a historic gold to their names, they have stood tall for the old adage- “Age is just a number”.

On August 26, It’s hockey wizard Dhyan Chand’s 117th birth anniversary, which is observed as National Sports Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports.

He tweeted, “Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India.”

The magician with a hockey stick led India to three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936, and scored 400 goals in his 22-year-long career.

Wishes continue to pour in from across India on National Sports Day:

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 12:53:09 pm
Next Story

Heavy rainfall in Ramanagara floods Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, disrupts traffic

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Former ministers to ex-MLAs, who are on Team Ghulam Nabi Azad?

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Kannada textbook claims Savarkar flew out of jail on bulbul, official says 'poetic imagination’

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over nude photos on social media

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'
Exclusive

Pa Ranjith on Natchathiram Nagargiradhu: 'Waiting to see ripples it creates'

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'
Idea Exchange

Anurag Thakur: 'AAP is not willing to answer questions, drunk on power'

Premium
Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail plea dismissed in money laundering case

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

Hardik Pandya: The cool cat who is India’s most valuable player in T20Is

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months
Supertech demolition

What next: removing 80,000 tonnes of debris of twin towers in 3 months

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup 2022
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup: Hardik’s all-round show helps men in blue coast to victory
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 29: Latest News