League of their own: Christian Fuchs, Mesut Ozil bank on Indian FIFA gamers

“Do you guys even have internet in India?” was a question posed to professional FIFA gamer Kartikeya Behl, in 2017, during a tournament overseas. “I am not going to name the country, but yes, they were serious when they asked me this. It wasn’t mean or offensive, they were genuinely fascinated.”

Behl put on a lesson, both in-game and real life. “I defeated a member of that team and introduced them to the Indian scene.”

Friend Siddh Chandarana’s casual introduction to FIFA was six years ago, but three national titles proved his competitive prowess.

Last year, both Behl and Chandarana got word of professional footballers gunning for a slice of the sweet — $1.4billion-worth — esports pie, and their need for South-Asian representation. Both tweeted out their CVs to respective suitors and both were signed. Chandarana was picked up by Mesut Ozil’s M10Esports (the Arsenal player tweeted out a greeting: ‘Team mein apka hardik swagat hai’). Behl joined Leicester City footballer Christian Fuchs’ esports outfit: NoFuchsGiven.

“I got a follow request from Christian Fuchs on Twitter,” says the 22-year-old from Delhi. “That was the moment, I went ‘this is happening for real.’”

“Kartikeya is one of best FIFA players in India so it made sense to bring him in. He has grown with us and is a core part of the team, he works alongside us on social media too,” the Premier League-winning player told The Indian Express. “He is a great gamer and a good personality. I spent time with him at the Champions League game between Liverpool vs Salzburg, he is very enthusiastic and determined.”

An oddity of FIFA players is the way they recall timelines, which has made counting years passe.

“I started playing around FIFA 08 on a PSP (Playstation Portable). Competitively, I started around FIFA 16. I was winning a lot of tournaments. And because I was playing games and winning money, my parents were worried that I was gambling,” Behl laughs. “Now they push me to practice and play 7-8 hours a day.”

Not just fun and games

FIFA, the video game series, has been around since 1993 and has sold close to 280million copies. The latest edition, September’s FIFA 20, has a player base of 10million worldwide. The esports side isn’t young either, the first official tournament was in 2004, but it blew up with the success of the eWorld Cup. Professional clubs took notice. This March, all 20 Premier League clubs hosted four weeks of intense trials to shortlist gamers to sign.

Players’ involvement though remained limited to dressing room breaks and game nights. Now, along with Ozil, players such as Javier Mascherano. Ruud Gullit and Ilkay Gundogan have jumped on the owners’ bandwagon. Christian Fuchs was ahead of the curve. And for the 33-year-old, it’s no cash grab either. Fuchs grew up on FIFA (and Konami’s rival game Pro Evolution Soccer), and realised the potential of the esports/streaming side thanks to his son.

“My son, when he is not playing football, loves to watch FIFA clips on YouTube. I noticed he was getting more and more into streamers too. The area started to fascinate me, and I did some research. I was amazed at the growth in the industry. That, coupled with meeting the right people to support me running a team, convinced me to move into this space,” says Fuchs, who remains peerless in the Leicester dressing room too. “Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Ihaenacho play FIFA nonstop, but nobody can compete with me.”

Six months after the foundation, NFG eSports reached the group stages of the FIFA eClub World Cup. And earlier this year, Fuchs announced plans to build a 1,000-seater eSports arena over 36 acres in New York. An exciting retirement plan, if there ever was one.

Behl, who played Under-15 football for Delhi before academics became the sole priority, believes his experience helps him on the virtual pitch.

“Actual knowledge of the game helps, and about 60 per cent of the time it comes into play. When and how a pass should be made, when should you tackle. It’s not just pressing buttons. It’s pressing buttons at the right time.”

Like every proud esports player, Behl believes that he is an athlete. Fuchs agrees, but believes “esports doesn’t need the classification.”

“It is a perfect mix of entertainment and sport. When you work with the players, you see that their concentration level is very high, the hand movements, reflexes are very fast. The pressure situations are very real, just like any top-level sport,” says Fuchs, adding that he is not in a position to comment whether esports is an Olympic sport or not. “In my experience, the growth and audience is large and the demographic is right, so maybe the Olympics will need esports in the future to engage younger audiences.”

There’s a theory that football will need esports to engage younger audiences. UEFA Champions League has launched an e-version too. And expensive TV subscriptions means this could become the way youngsters consume football.

“It’s why La Liga is on Facebook now. It’s about social media, but FIFA clips already rule that space,” says Behl. “This is football, and it’s entertaining. With clubs officially coming in, signing people and promoting it like actual derbies, this could become somewhat of an alternative. Already many people I meet watch it like an actual football game. “

And some are rediscovering legends.

“It is very amazing to use legendary players in virtual FIFA. Ronaldo Nazario used to play in early 90s, 2000s,” says Chandarana, 18. “He is always in my team when I play now, and he is simply terrific.”

