Commonwealth Games 2026 Lawn Bowls Explainer: Rules, scoring, key terms & India’s medal hopes

Check all you need to know about Lawn Bowls ahead of Commonwealth Games 2026. (Reuters)

When India’s women’s fours team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey clinched a historic gold medal at Birmingham 2022, they transformed Lawn Bowls from an unfamiliar Commonwealth niche into an overnight sensation across the country. The Commonwealth Games 2026 begins on Thursday, with Lawn Bowls being the first event of this edition.

Here’s all you need to know about the sport.

What is Lawn Bowls?

Think of Lawn Bowls as a game of precision, similar to petanque or curling, played on grass. The objective is to roll your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the “jack” or “kitty.” What makes it tricky is that the bowls are slightly heavier on one side, so they curve as they slow down instead of rolling straight. This built-in weight imbalance is called the “bias.”