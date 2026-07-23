Commonwealth Games 2026 Lawn Bowls Explainer: Rules, scoring, key terms & India’s medal hopes

When India’s women’s fours team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey clinched a historic gold medal at Birmingham 2022, they transformed Lawn Bowls from an unfamiliar Commonwealth niche into an overnight sensation across the country. The Commonwealth Games 2026 begins on Thursday, with Lawn Bowls being the first event of this edition.
Here’s all you need to know about the sport.
Think of Lawn Bowls as a game of precision, similar to petanque or curling, played on grass. The objective is to roll your bowls as close as possible to a smaller target ball called the “jack” or “kitty.” What makes it tricky is that the bowls are slightly heavier on one side, so they curve as they slow down instead of rolling straight. This built-in weight imbalance is called the “bias.”
As the bowl slows down, it curves gracefully toward its heavier side. Players use this arc to steer around opponent bowls that might be blocking the direct path to the target.
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Matches can be played as singles, pairs, triples, or fours. In singles, the first player to reach 21 points wins, while team events are often decided over a set number of ends. Only two teams compete in a single game of Lawn Bowls.
The Equipment: A game uses a jack (the target, which can be white or yellow) and several bowls (each weighing about 1.5 kg). Players roll their bowls from a mat at the start of each end. The jack must travel at least 23 metres, and the point where it settles becomes the target for that end.
A coin toss determines who rolls the target ball down the lane to establish the mark. Opposing players then alternate rolling their bowls toward the jack.
The Objective: To get your bowls closer to the jack than your opponent’s closest bowl.
Points are calculated after each end is completed by both players or teams. A team is awarded points for the number of bowls that are closer to the jack than their opponent’s closest bowl.
For example, if a fours team has two bowls closer to the jack than the opposing team, they are awarded two points. Similarly, if a team has three bowls closer, they score three points.
|Term
|Meaning
|The Jack
|The small target ball rolled out first to set the target distance
|The Green/The Rink
|The overall flat grass playing surface (green) is divided into long playing lanes (rinks)
|An End
|A round of play where all players roll their bowls toward one end of the rink
|The Skip
|The team captain who plays last, directs strategy, and calls the final shots
India had a historic run in 2022, winning their first-ever Commonwealth Games medals in the sport. The women’s fours team won a famous gold medal by beating South Africa. The men’s fours team comprising Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh, and Dinesh Kumar lost in the final to Northern Ireland but took home silver.
For 2026, the format has changed significantly. Fours and triples have been dropped, and only singles and pairs competitions remain. While this means India’s gold-medal-winning event from 2022 is no longer on the programme, the team still carries strong medal hopes. Veteran players like Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia are back, looking to replicate their success in the new formats.
Lawn bowls has been a part of the Commonwealth Games since its inaugural edition in 1930. England (51 medals), Australia (50), and South Africa (44) have been the most dominant nations in the sport’s history at the CWG, while Scotland’s 20 gold medals equal England at the top of the list.