Law, code and a smoking barrel

India’s fifth Olympic quota in shooting came from a software engineer who is also now qualified to practice law. The highly qualified 29-year-old Abhishek Verma clinched India’s second 10m air pistol quota after winning the gold at the ISSF Beijing World Cup.

For someone with sterling academic credentials, shooting had just been a hobby till four years ago. Verma insists that having completed his degree, he might continue practicing law whenever he gets time between his morning and evening practice sessions on the pistol range. “Just to keep the boredom away,” he says, stressing on the need to deal with the monotony of training in this sport.

Straight after winning the gold medal in the 10 M Air Pistol event in the ISSF World Cup on Saturday, the 29-year-old from Palwal in Haryana, and his room-mate Saurabh Chaudhary went in search of vegetarian fare in Beijing. The win was celebrated with a Subway sandwich and a couple of besan laddoos that Verma’s mother Kusum had packed and sent, irrespective of the result.

India’s two quota clinchers in air pistol — Chaudhary won the first at Delhi earlier in the year — have been roommates and practice buddies for over a year now, and also been on the Asian Games podium together. It was only post lunch that Verma found time to reflect on his finals heroics.

“I guess finding the right food here is the main challenge,” he said laughing. “I am a vegetarian and Saurabh too and straight after competition, we were thinking about lunch,” said the bespectacled soft-spoken shooter.

Verma approached the final by sticking to the plans he went through in training. “The execution was right today and I did what i do in training. As such, there was no pressure of competing against shooters from Russia and Korea. It’s good to be World Cup champion and bag an Olympic quota for my country,” shared Verma while talking with The Indian Express from Beijing.

He’s 29 but still a rookie internationally given Verma’s late start. But he looked like a seasoned campaigner in the final after qualifying at the fourth spot with a score of 583. In a final, which boasted Beijing Olympics Champion and Rio bronze medallist Wei Pang of China and 2018 Changwon World Championship silver medallist Russian Artem Chernousov apart from Koreans Han Seungwoo and Park Daehun, Verma had his task cut out.

While the Russians and Koreans having secured two quota places, it meant that five shooters out of eight in the final were vying for two Olympic quotas on offer. Verma, who shot a perfect 100 in the fourth qualification series, led at every stage in the final and the fact that Verma shot nine shots of more than 10.3 with none below 9.6 till the medal standoffs ensured he was leading by 1.8 before the medal standoff with Chernousov and Seungwoo. Though Verma shot two scores below 10 in the last two series, a 10.7 on the last shot of the penultimate series saw the gold medal sealed.

Against Chenousov in the last series, Verma had a lead of 2.3, and scores of 10.2 and 9.5 on his last series saw Verma winning the World Cup and the quota with a score of 242.7. “Abhishek was as composed as a shooter can be in such a final,” remarked coach Jaspal Rana. “He stays content within himself and now he has less pressure and a free mind. Yes, there are younger shooters who have shot well too, but Abhishek has shown his mettle with today’s performance. Rajyavardhan Rathore started shooting at 30 and Abhishek at 29 is as mature as any other world class shooters,” shared Jaspal Rana, who is also in Beijing with the Indian pistol team.

Initial struggles and two hobbies

Back in 2015, when Verma started the sport, the once UPSC aspirant, saw it as a hobby, training under coach Omendra Singh at Eklavya Shooting Academy in Gurgaon. The youngster, whose father Ashok Kumar is a district and sessions court judge in Palwal, would take up law after his degree in software engineering. He won the silver in civilian category in 2016 nationals and shot 585 in the non-competitive MQS at a World Cup in Germany later. It was the same score which saw him edging out Rio Olympian Jitu Rai in the fifth selection trials for Asian Games last year. “Even though Abhishek had stated shooting as a hobby, his concentration was good for a starter,” explained coach Omendra. “He would shoot scores of 375-377 initially and a 378 in Nationals at Kerala in 2017 gave him believe in himself. Since he started at a late age, we faced sighting and aiming problems initially. We trained him for sighting turning around the target making him shoot at blank paper. It helped us rectifying his sight and area marking techniques. At that time, he would shoot 60-70 shots in a day but with time, he now shoots 120-140 shots each day,” explains Omendra.

Verma too remembers the time with fondness as a phase which helped him. “Like shooting, I pursued law also as a hobby. I was preparing for UPSC when my interest in law had begun and I enrolled for a course at Kurukshetra University. And I saw law as a way to relax my mind from shooting. Even though law sees students reading too many books, for me it was something which gave me some time for myself and relaxed my mind,” says Verma.

Dip in form before triumph

While Verma claimed bronze at the Asian Games with a score of 580, he finished eighth in the final in 2018 World Championships in Changwon after posting 583 in qualification. At the nationals Verma was fifth before dawdling at 24th in qualification at the Delhi World Cup in February this year. Even though Verma posted a low score of 577 in the qualification in this month’s Asian Championships in China, the shooter won the silver medal. “Every shooter needs some recovery time after a big event. Before the World Cup, we made some adjustments in my triggering that helped me. The break after the nationals also gave me time to focus on physical training and also meditation, a thing which I have started since last one year,” adds Verma.

With team-mate Saurabh Chaudhary too in red-hot form, Verma will hope to maintain his top form in the next one year to seal the spot for the earned Olympic quotas for India. Coach Omendra Singh believes that there are still some things to settle for Verma. “The fact that his fingers are bit long as compared to other shooters means that he needs a customised grip since the current one is loose. To overcome such challenges and still win gold and a quota place will also give him confidence and once he returns, we’ll work on this aspect also,” says Singh.