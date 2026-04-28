‘Let’s go after the thing’: Who’s the all-time track legend planning a comeback at the age of 40 at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

It seems an Olympics in one’s home city is too much for a retired track legend to resist, even as a mother of two, even at the age of 40. Allyson Felix was happily retired as the most decorated American track and field athlete at the Olympics, but is considering a shock return to competition six years after waving goodbye at the 2022 World Championships at Eugene in the United States.

The temptation: the 2028 Olympic Games in her own city, Los Angeles.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime homecoming, and it is the only thing powerful enough to pull me back,” the legend with 11 Olympic medals in her cabinet told Time magazine about her comeback plans.

“Let’s go after the thing. Let’s be vulnerable. You know, at this age, I should probably be staying home and taking care of my kids, doing all that. And just, why not? Let’s flip it on its head.”

Felix’s resume is one of the greatest. She’s a seven-time Olympic gold medallist, including the 200m title at the 2012 London Games. Her prowess in the relay, and the USA’s domination in the team event, can be gauged from the fact that she won every 4x400m gold from Beijing 2008 and Tokyo 2020. She was no slouch in the 4x100m either, taking gold in London as well as the next Games in Rio de Janeiro. Felix thus came home from London with three gold medals. On the individual front, she won silver in 200m at Athens 2004 and Beijing, apart from a 400m silver in Rio and a bronze in Tokyo.

Her record at the World Championships is, if anything, even more spectacular. Her 20 medals are the most by anyone, man or woman, and that tally includes 14 gold medals.

Allyson Felix after winning the 4x400m gold at the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters Photo) Allyson Felix after winning the 4x400m gold at the Tokyo Olympics. (Reuters Photo)

Felix was a spectator at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the “mixed emotions” she felt prompted a rethink on retirement.

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“There were moments where I was like, ‘Oh, this is so great. It’s so exciting to be in the stands and on the other side,’” Felix said. “And then there were moments where I was, ‘You know, I miss this feeling’”.

But at her age, nothing is guaranteed in a competitive world of American athletics. Making it to the Olympic relay team is often almost as tough as finishing on the podium. Felix has no misconceptions about her chances.

“I totally get the person who sticks around too long and you’re like, ‘What are they doing?’ I know, at 40, I am not at my peak. I have no illusions about that. I’m very clear in what it is and what I want to see. And so, I hope it’s seen that way,” Felix said, before adding that being part of the Olympics and having that unique experience and rush was what she is after as she targets her sixth Olympics.

“When I was competing, you just heard this roar for host-country athletes at the Olympics. I would love to experience that.

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“I would probably be upset at myself if I just didn’t give it a try. However it turns out, I’ll still be there with my kids, hanging out and cheering everybody on.”

Felix expects to start training with her coach Bobby Kersee in October, with a goal to resume competing next year.