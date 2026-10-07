Kuwait to host inaugural Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games in 2027

With the ever-growing esports market around the world, the inaugural Asian Esports and Mind Sports Games will take place in Kuwait in 2027. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has signed the Host City Contract with Kuwait to stage the event, which creates a dedicated continental platform for esports and mind sports, with around 4,000 athletes expected to take part. The OCA is also in discussions with the Philippines to host the second edition in 2029.

The development marks another step in the growing recognition of esports within Asian sport. Esports first featured at the Asian Games as a demonstration event in 2018, before becoming an official medal sport at Hangzhou 2022. India competed in four titles at Hangzhou: DOTA 2, EA Sports FC, League of Legends and Street Fighter, with the League of Legends team finishing fifth. At the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games, esports returned as an official medal event, with India again competing in four titles: eFootball, League of Legends, Pokémon UNITE and Puyo Puyo Champions. The 2026 programme featured 11 esports titles overall.