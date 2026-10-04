Kumkum, Sujeet named inaugural recipients of Jaspal Rana & Raja Randhir Singh awards

Archer Kumkum Anil Mohod and wrestler Sujeet Kalkal have been named the first-ever recipients of the Jaspal Rana Award and the Raja Randhir Singh Award respectively by the Indian Olympic Association, in recognition of their performances at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The awards have been instituted by the IOA to honour the best female and male sportspersons of the Games, and to commemorate the legacy of two stalwarts of Indian sport who passed away earlier this year.

Kumkum, 17, making her Asian Games debut, claimed three medals, including two gold, and was central to ending South Korea’s long-standing dominance in women’s recurve archery. Alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti, she won the women’s recurve team gold, snapping South Korea’s run of seven consecutive Asian Games titles dating back to the 1998 Bangkok Games.