Kozhikode plane accident: From Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar, sports world offers prayers

At least 19 died and over 100 people were left injured in the incident. At least 19 died and over 100 people were left injured in the incident.

The sports world has come forward with their heartfelt prayers for the victims of plane accident in Kerala’s Kozhikode airport on Friday.

An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway and split into two while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday evening, leaving as many as 19 people dead. The plane skidded off the runway and fell into a 35-feet valley before splitting. The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those killed onboard. At least 100 people were left injured in the incident.

Several sportspersons took to the Twiiter to offer their prayers for the victims and the bereaved families in the tragic incident. Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and many others offered their prayers. Meanwhile, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has also offered condolences for the victims and hoped for the injured passengers’ recovery.

Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives. 🙏🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Praying for the safety of everyone onboard the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala.

Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2020

Deeply saddened & hurt to hear about the @airindiain plane crash in Kerala. I hope there are minimum casualties & its less painful for the injured. #AirIndiaCrash #planecrash #Kerala — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 7, 2020

Shocking news of the Kozhikode flight crash. Prayers for the passengers and crew. 2020 please have mercy 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 7, 2020

Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 7, 2020

My thoughts with the families of those affected by #KozhikodeAirCrash. The visuals from Kerala are heartbreaking. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured 🙏 #AirIndia — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 8, 2020

Absolutely gutted to hear about the Kozikode flight crash. Prayers for strength to those who have been deeply affected 💔🙏🏼 — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) August 8, 2020

Shocking news!Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight.Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.Terrible year this🙏🏼 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 8, 2020

The news of #KozhikodeAirCrash came as a huge shock. My sincere condolences to all the affected passengers, crews and the families. May God give you the strength to overcome this adversity.May all get well soon and get on with their lives. #AI has been doing a grt job. So chin up — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) August 8, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.