Saturday, August 08, 2020
Kozhikode plane accident: From Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar, sports world offers prayers

Sports stars come forward to offer prayers for the victims and the bereaved families in the Kozhikode plane accident.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 8, 2020 11:03:55 am
Prayers pour in, Kerala place crash, victims of Kozhikode accident, Air India plane crashed, Sachin Tendulkar, Shoaib Akhtar At least 19 died and over 100 people were left injured in the incident.

The sports world has come forward with their heartfelt prayers for the victims of plane accident in Kerala’s Kozhikode airport on Friday.

An Air India Express flight with 190 passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway and split into two while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday evening, leaving as many as 19 people dead. The plane skidded off the runway and fell into a 35-feet valley before splitting. The pilot-in-command Captain Deepak Sathe and his co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar were among those killed onboard. At least 100 people were left injured in the incident.

Several sportspersons took to the Twiiter to offer their prayers for the victims and the bereaved families in the tragic incident. Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, KL Rahul and many others offered their prayers. Meanwhile, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has also offered condolences for the victims and hoped for the injured passengers’ recovery.

