Sunday, July 17, 2022

World Athletics Championships 2022: Kirley wins gold in all American 100m men’s final medal sweep

The event marked the first time all three medals in the event were won by USA since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell went gold-silver-bronze at the 1991 championships in Tokyo.

Updated: July 17, 2022 1:34:05 pm
Final moments of the World Athletics Championships 2022 - Men’s 100m Finals. (Photo: AP)

Fred Kirley finished first as USA bagged all three men’s 100m final medals for the first time in World Athletics Championships in 31 years. The 27-year old barely edged Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell on Sunday, finishing the run in 9.86 seconds. Kirley only led by 0.02 seconds from Bracy and Bromell, while the difference between the second and the third was only of 0.002 seconds.

“I know today opened up many doors for me,” said Kerley.

“The future is bright for me. It’s amazing to be among the greats, they did it in 1991, we did in 2022. This is history, to be part of something that has only happened three times ever just means the world to me.”

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, the fastest qualifier for the final, finished behind the American trio while American defending champion, Christian Coleman was sixth in what was his first major final after his whereabouts suspension.

The 26-year old had received a two-year ban in 2020 after missing three drugs tests, meaning he could not compete at the Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics champion, Marcell Jacobs, had withdrawn before the semi-finals after experiencing stiffness in his right thigh. The Italian’s team doctor had said that Jacobs competing would “put muscle integrity at risk and lead to injury”.

