F1 title permutations: How Kimi Antonelli can become youngest-ever champion in Austin?

Kimi Antonelli moved to the cusp of a historic Formula 1 world title with a third-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to a season-high 102 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell. With six races remaining in the 2026 season, the 20-year-old Italian is now within touching distance of becoming the sport’s youngest-ever champion, eclipsing Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record.
Russell’s ninth-place finish in Singapore, following engine penalties that forced him to start from the back of the grid, dropped him beyond 100 points behind Antonelli for the first time. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, slipped off the podium late in the race and now sits 111 points adrift in third, with Max Verstappen (119 points behind), Charles Leclerc (125 points behind) and Lando Norris (139 points behind) all clinging to mathematical hopes.
Antonelli will have his first opportunity to clinch the crown at the United States Grand Prix on October 25, though the permutations are narrow. To wrap up the title at the Circuit of the Americas, he needs to increase his lead by 23 points, which requires a specific combination of results.
The Italian must win the race, while Russell finishes ninth or lower (two points or fewer) and Hamilton finishes fifth or lower (10 points or fewer).
Should Antonelli win and Russell finish ninth, the Mercedes driver would hold a 125-point lead with exactly 125 points still available. That would be enough to seal the championship on countback, as victory in Austin would be Antonelli’s ninth of the season, while Russell’s three wins could only reach eight even if he swept the remaining five races. Race wins are the first tiebreaker in the event of an end-of-season points tie.
Any victory for Antonelli in Austin would also automatically eliminate Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris from contention, regardless of where they finish.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Nationality
|Team
|Pts.
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes
|340
|2
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes
|238
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Ferrari
|229
|4
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Red Bull Racing
|221
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Ferrari
|215
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren
|201
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren
|138
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Red Bull Racing
|97
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Racing Bulls
|75
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|Alpine
|41
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Racing Bulls
|38
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Alpine
|27
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|Haas F1 Team
|23
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi
|13
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi
|10
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|Haas F1 Team
|7
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin
|7
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Williams
|7
|19
|Alexander Albon
|THA
|Williams
|5
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Racing Bulls
|1
|21
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac
|0
|23
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac
|0
(Table updated after Singapore GP)