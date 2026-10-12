F1 title permutations: How Kimi Antonelli can become youngest-ever champion in Austin?

Kimi Antonelli moved to the cusp of a historic Formula 1 world title with a third-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to a season-high 102 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell. With six races remaining in the 2026 season, the 20-year-old Italian is now within touching distance of becoming the sport’s youngest-ever champion, eclipsing Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record.

Russell’s ninth-place finish in Singapore, following engine penalties that forced him to start from the back of the grid, dropped him beyond 100 points behind Antonelli for the first time. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, slipped off the podium late in the race and now sits 111 points adrift in third, with Max Verstappen (119 points behind), Charles Leclerc (125 points behind) and Lando Norris (139 points behind) all clinging to mathematical hopes.