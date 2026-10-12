F1 title permutations: How Kimi Antonelli can become youngest-ever champion in Austin?

The 20-year-old leads the championship by a season-high 102 points and could become F1's youngest-ever world champion as early as Austin

By: Sports Desk
3 min readOct 12, 2026 05:36 PM IST
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli could become F1 2026 Champion in Austin GP. (AP)Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli could become F1 2026 Champion in Austin GP. (AP)
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Kimi Antonelli moved to the cusp of a historic Formula 1 world title with a third-place finish at the Singapore Grand Prix, extending his championship lead to a season-high 102 points over Mercedes team-mate George Russell. With six races remaining in the 2026 season, the 20-year-old Italian is now within touching distance of becoming the sport’s youngest-ever champion, eclipsing Sebastian Vettel’s long-standing record.

Russell’s ninth-place finish in Singapore, following engine penalties that forced him to start from the back of the grid, dropped him beyond 100 points behind Antonelli for the first time. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, slipped off the podium late in the race and now sits 111 points adrift in third, with Max Verstappen (119 points behind), Charles Leclerc (125 points behind) and Lando Norris (139 points behind) all clinging to mathematical hopes.

Austin GP scenario

Antonelli will have his first opportunity to clinch the crown at the United States Grand Prix on October 25, though the permutations are narrow. To wrap up the title at the Circuit of the Americas, he needs to increase his lead by 23 points, which requires a specific combination of results.

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The Italian must win the race, while Russell finishes ninth or lower (two points or fewer) and Hamilton finishes fifth or lower (10 points or fewer).

Should Antonelli win and Russell finish ninth, the Mercedes driver would hold a 125-point lead with exactly 125 points still available. That would be enough to seal the championship on countback, as victory in Austin would be Antonelli’s ninth of the season, while Russell’s three wins could only reach eight even if he swept the remaining five races. Race wins are the first tiebreaker in the event of an end-of-season points tie.

Any victory for Antonelli in Austin would also automatically eliminate Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris from contention, regardless of where they finish.

Formula 1, 2026 Championship: Leaderboard

Pos. Driver Nationality Team Pts.
1 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes 340
2 George Russell GBR Mercedes 238
3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Ferrari 229
4 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing 221
5 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 215
6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren 201
7 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 138
8 Isack Hadjar FRA Red Bull Racing 97
9 Liam Lawson NZL Racing Bulls 75
10 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 41
11 Arvid Lindblad GBR Racing Bulls 38
12 Franco Colapinto ARG Alpine 27
13 Oliver Bearman GBR Haas F1 Team 23
14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi 13
15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi 10
16 Esteban Ocon FRA Haas F1 Team 7
17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 7
18 Carlos Sainz ESP Williams 7
19 Alexander Albon THA Williams 5
20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Racing Bulls 1
21 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 0
22 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac 0
23 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac 0

(Table updated after Singapore GP)

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