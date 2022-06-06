Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra duo claim gold in artistic pair event in yogasana

The duo of Vaidehi Mayekar and Yuganka Rajam of Maharashtra claimed the gold medal in the artistic pair event in yogasana competition in the fourth Khelo India Youth Games being held at Tau Devi Lal Complex, Sector 3, on Sunday.

The duo of Shreya Bhattacharjee and Naisha Sarkar from Jharkhand claimed the silver medal in the same event while the pair of Dharshini M and Oviyea C of Tamil Nadu grabbed the bronze medal. In the girls’ traditional individual event, Aranya Hutait of West Bengal claimed the gold medal while Tanvi Redij of Maharashtra grabbed the silver medal. Manvi Vyas of Mahasrashtra claimed the third spot. In the boy’s traditional individual event, Sumit Dilip Bandale of Maharashtra claimed the gold medal while Rajdeep Dalal of West Bengal grabbed the silver medal. Deepanshu of Haryana finished at the third spot bagging the bronze medal.

In the Thang-Ta Phunaba Ama event for boys’ 56 kg category, Laipubam Sharma of Manipur claimed the gold medal while Aryan of Haryana grabbed the silver medal. Aaksah of Delhi claimed the bronze medal. In the boys’ 60 kg event in the same category, Moirangthem Meiti of Manipur emerged as the champion while Rahul Chouhan of Assam claimed the silver medal. The bronze medal was grabbed by Ankit of Haryana.

In the girls 52kg category in the same event, Yumnam Pinky of Manipur claimed the gold medal while T Alina of Assam grabbed the silver medal. The third spot was bagged by Mamta of Haryana.