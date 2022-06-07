Khelo India Youth Games: Haryana leads medals tally, Maharashtra at second spot

Hosts Haryana added four more gold medals to their kitty on Monday during the Fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games to lead the medal tally, with a total of 16 golds, eight silvers and 16 bronzes, with Maharashtra taking the second spot.

On Monday, the Haryana men’s kabaddi team also marched into the final with a 54-23 win over Maharashtra at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex. In the second semi-final match of the same event, Himachal Pradesh scored a 39-22 win over Uttar Pradesh to set up the final clash against Haryana.

Maharashtra, which had won nine gold medals on Sunday, won four gold medals on Monday. In comparison, Haryana won four gold medals in wrestling alone on Monday with two gold medals in weightlifting and one gold medal each in shooting, yoga, cycling and Gatka.

In the Gatka single soti team event, Haryana claimed ended on top of the list. In the farri soti team event, Punjab claimed the gold medal. In the Thang-Ta Phunaba Anishuba event, Radhika of Delhi won the gold medal in the girls’ category. In the 52kg category of the same event, Konjengbam Chanu of Manipur claimed the gold.

In weightlifting, T Madhavan of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal in the boys 61kilos event while Bhawna of Haryana won the gold medal in the girls 59 kilo event. In the boys freestyle wrestling, Ravinder of Haryana claimed the gold medal in the 60 Kg category while Narender of Haryana grabbed the title in the 71kg category. In the boys Greco Roman 55kg event, Suraj of Haryana claimed the gold. In yogasana artistic group event, Haryana won the team gold medal, with Maharashtra winning the team gold in the girls category.