The Asian Games agony that fuelled Kajal’s World Championship joy

Kajal Dhochak, only 18, created history by becoming the maiden heavyweight Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the Wrestling World Championships. Last Wednesday, she nailed silver in the 76kg title clash in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Five months ago, she was nursing a heartbreak. The youngest World Championships medallist was aghast after losing the trials for the Asian Games. She was leading in the final before losing to Priya Malik in the final few seconds. The loss crushed Kajal for a few days before she started preparing for the biggest tournament of her life, the Wrestling World Championships.

“It stung me for some days. The Asian Games come once every four years. While I was leading, I thought that I would hug my uncle if I [won] and were selected. But it changed in the last few moments. It was a lesson for me,” Kajal, who is a JSW athlete, says during a virtual interaction.

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“After a few days, I decided to focus on the Senior World Championships and I think the pain of losing the Asian Games trials is gone now,” she adds.

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However, once she locked the berth for the Senior World Championships, Kajal’s eyes were fixed on the top prize. “Maine soch liya tha ki belt lana hai. (I had thought that I had to win the title). However, on that day of finals, my luck was not with me. I had defeated my opponent before in Pro Wrestling league but in the final, she scored in the last moment and I couldn’t cover it after that,” says Kajal.

Despite the loss, Kajal’s medal was historic as it was India’s third-ever silver in the tournament history and the first-ever medal in the heavyweight categories. She is confident of qualifying for the Olympics “After the medal, defeating top wrestlers, I am confident that next year I can secure the Olympic berth. The World Championship was a good experience and I will use my learnings in the next season,” says Kajal.

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Overcoming anxiety

This is Kajal’s first year on the senior circuit after she turned 18, and the teenager has impressed, portending a bright future. She has competed at every level from U20 to U23 to Senior and won in every rung. Apart from silver at senior world championships, she defended her title at the U20 World Championships, besides winning gold at the U23 Asian Championships.

Kajal believes that the consistent exposure at the international level helped in overcoming the fear of competition. “If we play less [fewer tournaments], there is a lot of anxiety before the bouts. But since I competed in all kinds of tournaments and featured in so many trials, that anxiety has gone,” she says . “Now, I don’t feel the pressure in my head. It is just like any other bout.”

Following on to her pattern, Kajal will continue her competitive streak this year. She will compete at the trial for U20 Commonwealth Championships if selected and the senior nationals. “I have a few tournaments lined up. Apart from the U20 Commonwealth Championships, I will also participate at the Seniors nationals later in December,” says Kajal.

The biggest lesson she learned, she says, was the need to control her aggression. “I get very aggressive during the bout and don’t want to give away any points. My coaches have told me to stay calm and I think I learned it this time that I have to control my aggression during the bouts,” reveals Kajal.

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Apart from aggression, Kajal has to bolster defence. “I have to work on my defence. Also, from now on, I won’t become defensive in the last moments. I will continue to attack like I always do,” she said.

With a senior World medal in her kitty, Kajal has an important year. After the World Championship medal, she is buoyant that she could fetch more glory for her country.