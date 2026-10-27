Kajal to fight Alpyeyeva aiming for India’s first women’s wrestling world title

Indian wrestler Kajal Dhochak let out a scream and fell to the mat crying while two-time World Championships medallist Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan lay flat on her back in disbelief.

The scene at the Wrestling World Championships panned out after the 18-year-old Indian debutant mounted a stunning comeback from 1-7 down to defeat world no 2 and one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in the world 10-7, in the semis of 76 kg category.

“Dimaag se bahut mazboot hai Kajal. (She is mentally very strong). She doesn’t get overwhelmed by the occasion or the stature of her opponent,” Kajal’s early coach and paternal uncle Krishan Dhochak told The Indian Express.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

With this win, Kajal became only the third Indian woman wrestler to enter the final at the World’s, and first in the heavyweight categories.

Blockbuster bout

The bout between the inexperienced debutant and experienced pro was unlike any heavyweight bout. Both wrestlers had a go at each other before Aiperi took control.

She scored four points for a headlock throw before getting two more for exposure and almost pinning Kajal.

One would expect a debutant to get bogged down by the pressure after surviving a pin attempt but Kajal had other plans in her head.

Story continues below this ad

She counter-attacked twice in the first period to throw Aiperi on the side of the mat before executing another takedown to make it 5-7 at the end of the first period.

In the second, it was all about Kajal and the power left in her tank. She came all guns blazing in the final 3 minutes and tried to attack the legs of a tiring Aiperi. After getting one point for passivity, Kajal executed a double leg attack by moving to the side of her opponent and took the decisive lead of 8-7.

As the bout inched towards the closing seconds, Aiperi tried to push Kajal out of bounds but the Indian wrestler used her agility to slip behind the Kyrgyzstani and take her down to effectively seal the bout 10-7.

Before defeating Aiperi, Kajal had defeated reigning Asian Champion Davaanasan Enkh Amar of Mongolia 9-2 in the quarters after recording a win by fall over Kamile Gaucaite of Lithuania in the opening round.

Story continues below this ad

Early start

One of the reasons behind Kajal’s dominant show on her way to the final is her rapid transition from the junior to senior level.

Kajal caught everyone’s eye after she won the U17 World Championships in 2024. In 2025, she won the U20 World title in 72 kg and also claimed silver at U17 World championships in 73 kg.

In 2026, she played at every level including the U20 World Championships where she defended her title, a couple of Ranking Series, U23 and Senior Asian Championships before making her senior debut.

“She played at senior level for the first time this year and I think all those tournaments have helped her in understanding how to tackle tough situations at the elite level,” Krishan added.

Story continues below this ad

Despite being just 18, Kajal has been wrestling for the past decade. A sport she picked, after looking at her uncle at their village in Sonipat.

“I used to wrestle in heavyweight categories during the 2000s. After an injury in my right foot, the wrestling stopped. But I used to do the usual exercises and take the usual diet of a wrestler,” said Krishan. “She started having the same food and following me while running and exercising. She started going to the akhada with me,” he added further.

Following her uncle’s footsteps, Kajal started climbing the ranks rapidly with that is when the family decided to move her to the academy of former National coach Kuldeep Malik.

“When we saw that she is doing good and the potential is clear, we decided to go all in with her training and diet,” said Krishan.

Story continues below this ad

Kajal in turn didn’t disappoint and the very year she turned eligible for the senior level, she has entered the Senior Worlds final on her debut.

On Wednesday, Kajal will face European champion Anastasiya Alpyeyeva of Ukraine in the final. Kajal has defeated Alpyeyeva before in the Pro Wrestling League.

As things stand now, India might have the first-ever Women’s wrestling world champion tomorrow and the one doing it is still in her first year of seniors.