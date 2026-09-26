Kabaddi all-time medal tally at Asian Games: India aim to extend record in Aichi-Nagoya

Here's a look at the all-time medal tally in the men's and women's Kabaddi event at the Asian Games, dominated by India across categories.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readSep 26, 2026 08:53 AM IST
Asian Games kabaddi: The Indian men and women have dominated the all-time medals tally in kabaddi. (SAI/X)Asian Games kabaddi: The Indian men and women have dominated the all-time medals tally in kabaddi. (SAI/X)
Make us preferred source on Google

India will aim to extend their domination in Kabaddi at the Asian Games as they will compete in the final in both the men’s and women’s category at the 2026 edition of the Asiad in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

FOLLOW LIVE: Asian Games 2026 Day 8 

Kabaddi was first included in the continental event as an exhibition event in 1982 and included as a full event since 1990. The women’s category of the sport was, however, included only in 2010.

India have remained the sport’s most dominant force at the Asian Games where they have won all but one edition in both the men’s and women’s categories. The Indian men’s kabaddi team won the gold medal in seven successive editions before finishing fourth in the 2018 Jakarta Games where Iran clinched the gold. India retained the men’s gold medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

In the women’s category, too, India have won the gold medal in every edition except the 2018 Games where they finished with a silver medal behind Iran.

India in Kabaddi at Asian Games 2026

Men’s final: India vs Iran – 2:30 PM IST – September 26, 2026

Women’s Kabaddi final: India vs Iran – 9:30 AM IST – September 26, 2026

Overall Asian Games Kabaddi Medal Tally [since 1990]

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 India (IND) 11 1 1 13
2 Iran (IRI) 2 4 2 8
3 Bangladesh (BAN) 0 3 4 7
4 Pakistan (PAK) 0 2 7 9
5 Chinese Taipei (TPE) 0 1 4 5
6 Thailand (THA) 0 1 3 4
7 South Korea (KOR) 0 1 1 2
8 Nepal (NEP) 0 0 2 2
9 Japan (JPN) 0 0 1 1
Totals 13 13 25 51

Men

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 India (IND) 8 0 1 9
2 Iran (IRI) 1 3 0 4
3 Bangladesh (BAN) 0 3 2 5
4 Pakistan (PAK) 0 2 7 9
5 South Korea (KOR) 0 1 1 2
6 Chinese Taipei (TPE) 0 0 2 2
7
 Japan (JPN) 0 0 1 1
Thailand (THA) 0 0 1 1

Women [since 2010]

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 India (IND) 3 1 0 4
2 Iran (IRI) 1 1 2 4
3
 Chinese Taipei (TPE) 0 1 2 3
Thailand (THA) 0 1 2 3
5
 Bangladesh (BAN) 0 0 2 2
Nepal (NEP) 0 0 2 2

All tables updated as of September 26, 2026

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 26: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments