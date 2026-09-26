Kabaddi all-time medal tally at Asian Games: India aim to extend record in Aichi-Nagoya

Asian Games kabaddi: The Indian men and women have dominated the all-time medals tally in kabaddi. (SAI/X)

India will aim to extend their domination in Kabaddi at the Asian Games as they will compete in the final in both the men’s and women’s category at the 2026 edition of the Asiad in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

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Kabaddi was first included in the continental event as an exhibition event in 1982 and included as a full event since 1990. The women’s category of the sport was, however, included only in 2010.

India have remained the sport’s most dominant force at the Asian Games where they have won all but one edition in both the men’s and women’s categories. The Indian men’s kabaddi team won the gold medal in seven successive editions before finishing fourth in the 2018 Jakarta Games where Iran clinched the gold. India retained the men’s gold medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Games.