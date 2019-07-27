Just 27, Amir turns his back to Test cricket

An anecdotal backdrop provided by a senior Pakistani journalist probably served as a precursor to Mohammad Amir’s untimely Test retirement. Ahead of the World Cup, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had met the Pakistan cricket team at his Islamabad residence. Amir wasn’t part of the original World Cup squad, but he was among the 17-member contingent and Imran enquired about the fast bowler’s progress. Amir’s response – “thak gaya hun main” (I’m tired) – made Pakistan’s only World Cup-winning captain momentarily speechless before he could ask the bowler about his age. When Amir said he was 27, the Prime Minister said to have come up with a veiled dig, “Tired at 27”!

Imran reportedly had lambasted then Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq for not including Amir in the World Cup squad. Inzamam quickly rectified the ‘error’ and brought him back to the fold. Amir finished with 17 wickets from eight matches at the ICC event, although he mostly bowled fast-medium or medium pace. And he was already considering Test retirement.

On Friday, Amir made it official, calling time on his chequered Test career after 36 matches and 119 wickets. He will continue playing limited-overs cricket for Pakistan. “It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white-ball cricket.

“Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team’s upcoming challenges, including next year’s ICC T20 World Cup,” he said, adding: “It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly.”

When contacted, former Pakistan captain Moin Khan reacted with a hint of sarcasm. “It’s sad to hear. He should compete and try to serve his nation as much as he can in all three formats, and set the standard for the upcoming players,” Moin told The Indian Express. “#MohammadAmir resigns from International Test Series at just 27. Are Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz next?” Shoaib Akhtar tweeted.

Not that Amir’s red-ball form had dipped. In six Tests between January 1, 2018 and January 11 this year, the 27-year-old had 24 wickets. His average, 21.00, was way better than his career average of 30.47. Maybe, Amir lost the motivation of doing the hard yards, something which former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed had pointed out during a conversation with this paper last month. “I have never seen a fast bowler to lose his pace at 27 years of age. Amir no longer remains a 150kph bowler. He now bowls at 135-137kph,” Javed had said.

Amir made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2009. He was a 17-year-old kid then. His talent wowed everybody and comparisons with Wasim Akram started. Akram was the Ivy League. At the same time, he had a mentor like Imran Khan to shape his early career. Amir had Salman Butt. When asked, Moin said: “You can say that. But it depends on individual approach.”

Convicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal in England, Amir served jail time at Portland Young Offenders Institution for his role in the scandal that shook Pakistan cricket. Recently he had been complaining about playing non-stop cricket since his return from a five-year ban in 2015. He wanted to quit long-form last year but Pakistan team head coach Mickey Arthur persuaded him to continue till the World Cup.

“He overcame adversity as a young cricketer and came back stronger not only as a cricketer but also as a better human being. His skill, on the field, and his personality will be missed in the dressing room in the longer format,” Pakistan Cricket Board’s managing director Wasim Khan said on Amir’s Test retirement.

“We respect his decision and look forward to him continuing to play an integral role in white-ball cricket for Pakistan,” Khan added.