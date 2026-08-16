Julian Weber throws 91.51m to win gold, becomes 2nd thrower to cross 90m in 2026

Weber took the lead in the first throw with a mark of 83.71m and maintained his lead till the last, only bettering it with a massive 91.51m at the last moment. (AP Photo)

Julian Weber, one of the noted rivals and off-field friends of double Olympic medallist Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, threw 90.40m in his last attempt to clinch the gold medal in the javelin throw at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham on Saturday.

With this throw, he became only the second Javelin thrower to cross the 90m mark this season after world leader and Commonwealth Games champion Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka.

Rumesh, who has been the best Javelin thrower of this season, crossed the 90m mark at the Rome Diamond with a new personal best of 92.67m, which is also the world lead.