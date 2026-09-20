Journeywoman Suchika Tariyal confirms Asian Games MMA medal at 36

Suchika Tariyal took down Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa 2-0 to enter the semifinals of the women’s traditional Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) 60kg and confirm at least a bronze medal for India at the Asian Games.

The 36-year-old has been a kind of journeywoman, transitioning from judo to kurash to ju-jitsu to mixed martial arts now. “I have been playing combat sports for many years. However, MMA is a new game for me,” said Suchika after her win.

Suchika used the learnings from her formative days against the Mongolian opponent. “I just planned my game as per my coach’s instructions. My gameplan will be the same going forward — same takedown, ground and pound, and finish the fight through a submission or lock. That’s the strategy going forward as per my sir’s instruction,” she said.