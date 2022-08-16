Anthony Joshua to use lessons learned from Oleksandr Usyk defeat in rematch

August 16, 2022 1:05:32 pm
A “re-invented” Anthony Joshua said he is well aware of Oleksandr Usyk’s tricks and knows what he must do to defeat the Ukrainian when they meet in their rematch in Jeddah on Aug. 20.
Usyk beat Joshua in front of a sell-out crowd at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September to take the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.
The 32-year-old Briton, who now has a new trainer in American former super-featherweight world champion Robert Garcia, said he learned a lot from his first meeting with Usyk.
Rest of the world 🌎 @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/ivxZyK9v0T
— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 14, 2022
“I know what he’s going to do, I know what I’ve got to do,” Joshua told the BBC. “I’ve been in there before, I know his tricks. I’ve got to go change the narrative. I’m the author of my own movie.
“I took myself to the United States, and worked with some new trainers. I just wanted to kind of revamp things. I’m going to be 33 in a couple of months. I want to try something new, I want to revamp myself, reinvent myself – let me bring in some new coaches.”I’ve just got to go in there and do my job, no excuses. I’m a winner, I think I’m known as a winner. We’ve come into the game and just been winning ever since. There’s really nothing else to know about me.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Joshua previously lost the belts to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 before regaining them later that year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
No U-17 women's World Cup, isolation of national teams
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
HSCAP Kerala +1 Second Allotment 2022 results released; here’s how to check
Shantaram: Apple TV+ debuts first look of the Charlie Hunnam-starrer series set in Mumbai, see picture
Explained: Independence Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home on August 15
KBC 14 question on Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta leaves him touched: ‘Aaj khush toh boAt hoge tum’
NSE phone tapping case: HC seeks ED’s stand on bail plea by ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Pandey
World Cup demand surge sees some Qatar landlords bump rents
J&K: Kashmiri Pandit killed, his brother injured in militant attack in Shopian
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn’t picked as India’s official selection instead
Can increase food price, why charge separately: Delhi HC to restaurants on service charge
Kerala HC refuses to stay ED summons to KIIFB
WPI Inflation India, July 2022: India’s wholesale inflation eases to 13.93% in July, govt data shows
Why you probably shouldn’t buy an iPhone 13 right now