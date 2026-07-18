What longstanding men’s mile record did Josh Kerr break at Diamond league

Britain's Josh Kerr celebrates after breaking a world record in the men's 1 mile final during the Ninth London Athletics Meet at the London Stadium on Saturday, July 18, 2026. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Britain’s Josh Kerr broke the longstanding men’s mile record on Saturday when he ran 3 minutes, 42.66 seconds at a Diamond League meeting in London on Saturday. The previous record holder was Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj’s mark of 3 minutes, 43.13 seconds which was set in Rome in 1999 when Kerr was only 1 year old.

The 28-year-old Kerr’s previous best time was 3:45.34 in 2024. He had targeted the mile race at the Diamond League meet as a main goal in a track season with neither Olympics nor world championships.

The mile is not a championships event yet has iconic status in track history, with the four-minute barrier finally broken in 1954 by another British runner, Roger Bannister. Kerr was a silver medalist in the 1,500 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics.