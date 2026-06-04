JLN Stadium sports city project gathers pace with bidding to open soon

In November 2025, the ministry had decided to dismantle the current JLN Stadium to pave the way for a sports city that will house venues for all the major Olympic disciplines, along with residential facilities for athletes. The concept will be inspired by a similar model built in Doha. (File)

The Sports Ministry is set to open bids for the conceptualisation of a sports city at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium complex in the national capital.

“We will open the bid for conceptualisation in two weeks. First, a transaction advisor will be hired. After that, the detailed project proposals will be evaluated,” a source close to development said. While there is no concrete timeline for the construction of the Sports City, it is believed that work could gather pace once the right bidder is identified.

In November 2025, the ministry had decided to dismantle the current JLN Stadium to pave the way for a sports city that will house venues for all the major Olympic disciplines, along with residential facilities for athletes. The concept will be inspired by a similar model built in Doha.