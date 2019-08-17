JKCA to Governor Malik: Help our players travel for Vizzy Trophy

The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has written to the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, requesting the government to arrange for the movement of their players who are scheduled to travel to Vishakhapatnam on August 20 for the Vizzy Trophy.

While Kashmir remained shut for the 12th consecutive day, authorities are expecting the curbs will be lifted by the weekend — the first time since the Centre had abrogated provisions of Article 370.

In an email accessed by The Indian Express, JKCA administrator CK Prasad, who is appointed by J&K High Court wrote, “I may inform your excellency that the JKCA cricket team will participate in the Vizzy Trophy tournament scheduled to be held at Vishakhapatnam from August 22, 2019, for which players have been selected who hail from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The team is scheduled to depart on August 20. We are finding it difficult to arrange for movement of players. May I have the permission to request your Excellency to help us to send the JKCA Cricket team for participation in the aforesaid tournament,” Prasad wrote.

Since the curfew was imposed in the valley, cricket has been completely halted. The team that was supposed to play ten practice games could play only four before their selection for the season-opener in Vizag.

JKCA player-cum-mentor Irfan Pathan, who returned from the valley a few weeks ago, said players from Kashmir including captain Parvez Rasool have remained incommunicado due to the restrictions imposed on the Valley.

“We are trying to ensure that players can travel to Vizag. Their futures will be at stake as these tournaments will decide their selection into the JKCA team. They had a session with the Indian team trainer last month. There are around 11 players from Jammu who could get in touch with the association. However, we are yet to hear from the other nine players from Kashmir since the communication lines were disconnected,” Pathan said.

He explained that earlier it had been decided that 15 players would travel but looking at the current situation, the JKCA felt it will be better to pick more players as there is no clarity when the situation will be back to normal.

“We somehow managed to select a team from those four trial games. There are youngsters who are selected from the smaller districts, and such tournaments are their only chance to see what they have and how they might perform when given a chance,” Pathan added.