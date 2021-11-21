scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, November 21, 2021
MUST READ

J&K alpine skier Arif Khan qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics

Khan, who hails from North Kashmir, booked the Winter Games ticket in an Olympic qualifier alpine skiing event in Dubai.

By: PTI | Srinagar |
Updated: November 21, 2021 11:28:31 am
Jammu and Kashmir, J&K, Arif Mohammed Khan, Arif Khan, Winter Olympics, Beijing Winter Olympics, sports news, indian expressArif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing. (Source: J&K Sports Council Twitter)

Jammu and Kashmir alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan has qualified for the 2022 Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing.

Khan, who hails from North Kashmir, booked the Winter Games ticket in an Olympic qualifier alpine skiing event in Dubai. He has earlier represented the country in many international events, including World Championships.

New Delhi: In this undated photo, Indian Alpine skier Arif Mohammed Khan. Khan, who hails from Kashmir, has qualified for the Winter Olympics 2022 to be held in Beijing, on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

“Arif Khan qualified for Beijing Winter Olympcs in ski and snow board,” Indian Olympic Association Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said in a tweet.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated Khan on qualifying for the winter sports showpiece.

“Congratulations Arif, well done for qualifying for #Beijing2022. We will all be rooting for you,” Abdullah tweeted.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Rahul, Rohit guide India to comfortable win, pocket series
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Nov 21: Latest News