Sunday, July 31, 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s CWG Gold: Birmingham win brings cheer to Army Sports Institute in Pune

Nb Sub Lalrinnunga smashed two Commonwealth Games records by lifting a total of 300 kilograms with 140 kilograms in snatch and 160 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Written by Sushant Kulkarni | Pune |
Updated: August 1, 2022 1:15:09 am
Jeremy Lalrinnunga battles cramps, injury to lift a total of 300kg, Games Record, to win India's second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games. (PTI)

PUNE-based Army Sports Institute (ASI) and its Boys Sports Company celebrated as Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the weightlifting gold at Birmingham Commonwealth Games in men’s 67 kilogram category on Sunday. And why not? The 19-year-old Naib Subedar, who hails from Aizawl in Mizoram, has trained at the Boys Sports Company, and the ASI apart from the various national level camps. “Indian Army congratulates Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga on winning Gold Medal in Weightlifting by lifting a total of 300 kilogram in Men’s 67kg Finals at Commonwealth Games 2022,” tweeted the Indian Army after his victory. Lalrinnunga is among the 16 athletes from the ASI competing at the Commonwealth Games being held at Birmingham.

Officials said Nb Sub Lalrinnunga grew up along with his four siblings in Aizawl. His talent was spotted in January 2012 by some athletes from Mizoram who were associated with the ASI. In September 2012, he joined the Boys Sports Company at the ASI and started specialised training in weightlifting.

In October 2018, he caught the country’s attention by winning a gold in 62 kilogram boys’ category in 3rd Summer Youth Olympics. In May 2019, he joined the Army as a Naib Subedar in the 17th Battalion of the Brigade of Guards. Along with coaching in the national camps, Nb Sub Lalrinnunga has received training from three coaches at the Boys Sports Company and the ASI. In December 2021, he qualified for the Commonwealth Games.

The Boys Sports Company at the ASI was raised in January 2006 under Army’s Mission Olympics Programme to spot the talent at a young age. Boys in the age group of eight to 14 are selected through an open process. An attached school of CBSE pattern simultaneously helps students complete their studies.

The ASI was raised in July 2001 as the premier sports training establishment of the Army under Mission Olympics to tap the talent pool of sportsmen serving in the Army. Tokyo Gold Medalist Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who is also from the ASI, received a significant chunk of his coaching, training and administrative support at the institution along with several other Olympians and Asian and Commonwealth games athletes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
