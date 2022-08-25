scorecardresearch
Jehan hoping to get his F2 campaign back on track at Spa Spa-Francorchamps

The Red Bull-backed racer won there in 2018 while racing in European Formula 3 and followed that up with a podium in the FIA F3 championship the following year. (FILE)

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will be heading to the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track this weekend hoping his Prema Racing team has turned the page on its recent struggles as the Formula 2 championship returns from the summer break.

The 23-year-old, who opened the season with a streak of five podiums from six rounds, and his teammate Dennis Hauger endured a lean run of results over the races leading up to the summer break as Prema suffered from a puzzling lack of pace. But having recharged his batteries over the break and conducted an analysis with Prema into the team’s struggles, Jehan is ready to hit the reset button and hopeful of being back in the fight at the front. “I can’t wait to get back in the car and go racing again. I’ve had a good break at home with my family and friends and I feel rested, rejuvenated and ready to go,” Jehan said.

“The races leading up to the summer break didn’t go as planned. But we’ve worked hard to understand why and I’m excited to see what we can do this weekend,” he added.The 7-km long Spa-Francorchamps track, one of the most historic and daunting circuits on the calendar, is Jehan’s favourite venue.

This weekend will be only the second outing for Jehan around the track in Formula 2 machinery.The series will race as a support event to the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix.

Aug 25: Latest News