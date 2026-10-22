Asian U20, Varsity Worlds sprint medallist Jayaram Donadpati dies in road mishap

“I am still processing it. We were winning titles for Odisha for a few months and today he’s not among us,” an aghast Amiya Mallick, former 100m national record holder, said.

He was talking about his teammate and sprinter Jayaram Donadpati, who died in a bike accident near Phulnakhara in Odisha’s Cuttack district in the early hours of Thursday. Jayaram was travelling with another sprinter Malaya Barik, who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Jayaram, 21, was a double Asian U20 and World University Games medallist in men’s 4x100m relay and was part of the Odisha team that won the national 4x100m relay title back in June.