Asian U20, Varsity Worlds sprint medallist Jayaram Donadpati dies in road mishap

Pritish Raj works with sports team at The Indian Express' and is based out of New Delhi. ... Read More
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“I am still processing it. We were winning titles for Odisha for a few months and today he’s not among us,” an aghast Amiya Mallick, former 100m national record holder, said.
He was talking about his teammate and sprinter Jayaram Donadpati, who died in a bike accident near Phulnakhara in Odisha’s Cuttack district in the early hours of Thursday. Jayaram was travelling with another sprinter Malaya Barik, who succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.
Jayaram, 21, was a double Asian U20 and World University Games medallist in men’s 4x100m relay and was part of the Odisha team that won the national 4x100m relay title back in June.
Jayaram had run the second leg in the final as Odisha clocked 39.72s to win the crown with Amiya running the anchor leg.
After the win, Jayaram – along with fellow teammates Lalu Prasad Bhoi and Sarun Payasingh – had bowed before Amiya as a mark of respect for the 33-year-old sprinter.
“It was such a beautiful moment. We had a brotherly bond beyond the field. In the next two years, he would have been a top talent for India,” Amiya told The Indian Express.
Jayaram caught everyone’s eye at the 2023 Federation Cup in Ranchi where he clocked 10.40s to win the 100m bronze medal at the age of 18 behind Amiya, who finished first.
“I had known him since 2022 but his bronze medal at the 2023 Federation Cup was a glimpse of his talent. He was progressing very well,” said Amiya.
It was a major feat for the youngster from Kalahandi district as he won a medal ahead of the likes of current 100m national record holder Gurindervir Singh and 200m national record holder Animesh Kujur. He used to train at the High Performance Center in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar under coach Martin Owens.
Amiya, who held the 100m national record for six years before Amlan Borgohain broke it in 2022, is a senior figure for the new crop of sprinters from the state.
“I have been around these young guys and the bond is brotherly. I never had a mentor but I try to give back to these guys in whatever ways possible. Jayaram was a lively kid who loved the sport. His dedication to the sport was very inspiring,” he said.
As per Amiya, India has lost a potential international-level sprinter.
“He was young. At 21, he was clocking 10.40s and had he trained the way he was training for the next two years, there was a clear international-level sprinter in the future for India,” said Amiya.