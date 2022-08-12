Javelin World Champion Anderson Peters beaten and thrown off party boat

Two-time World Champion in the javelin throw, Grenada’s Anderson Peters was injured after he was beaten up on a boat on which a party was being held and thrown overboard.

According to the Caribbean National Daily, the Grenada police have confirmed that several crew members of the boat Harbour Master were taken into custody following the incident. Peters, an on-field rival of India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra, had defended his world title in Eugene with a throw of 90.54 metres. Chopra won the silver with a throw of 88.13 meters. At the Commonwealth Games, Peters had finished second to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem who produced a personal best of 90.18 meters.

“There are no words to adequately express my regret, disappointment and dismay at what was seen on the video of an altercation involving Grenada and Caribbean sport hero Anderson Peters,” Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Brian Lewis told insidethegames.

The boat is owned by the son of the Trinidadian trade minister, inside the games reported. The Grenada Olympic Committee released a state on Thursday which said that the attack on Peters was carried out by non-nationals and the athlete did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

“We have received preliminary information on the incident and understand that our world champion sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault meted out by these non-nationals. The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators.

We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” the statement said.

The Caribbean National Weekly also carried a statement by the opposition New National Party.

“We strongly denounce all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated. Grenada is marked by its peaceful nature and without a doubt, we subscribe to the rule of law,” it said.