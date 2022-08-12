scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Javelin World Champion Anderson Peters beaten and thrown off party boat

Statement by Grenada Olympic Committee says Peters has suffered non-life threatening injuries; Attack carried out by 'non-national'.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: August 12, 2022 8:58:58 pm
Grenada's Anderson Peters was injured after he was beaten up on a boat. (Twitter)

Two-time World Champion in the javelin throw, Grenada’s Anderson Peters was injured after he was beaten up on a boat on which a party was being held and thrown overboard.

According to the Caribbean National Daily, the Grenada police have confirmed that several crew members of the boat Harbour Master were taken into custody following the incident. Peters, an on-field rival of India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra, had defended his world title in Eugene with a throw of 90.54 metres. Chopra won the silver with a throw of 88.13 meters. At the Commonwealth Games, Peters had finished second to Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem who produced a personal best of 90.18 meters.

“There are no words to adequately express my regret, disappointment and dismay at what was seen on the video of an altercation involving Grenada and Caribbean sport hero Anderson Peters,” Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) President Brian Lewis told insidethegames.

The boat is owned by the son of the Trinidadian trade minister, inside the games reported. The Grenada Olympic Committee released a state on Thursday which said that the attack on Peters was carried out by non-nationals and the athlete did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...

“We have received preliminary information on the incident and understand that our world champion sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault meted out by these non-nationals. The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators.

We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” the statement said.
The Caribbean National Weekly also carried a statement by the opposition New National Party.

“We strongly denounce all acts of violence and submit that such should not be tolerated. Grenada is marked by its peaceful nature and without a doubt, we subscribe to the rule of law,” it said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 08:52:35 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
Explained: Why 1947 Boundary Commission awards for Punjab, Bengal irked I...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village ...
Singed by farm law protests, BJP-JJP govt fears flames of common village ...
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more
Your Daily Wrap

India's inflation eases to five-month low, MEA on Taiwan; and more

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Big WT20 Question: If Rahul opens, who to drop from middle order?

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

Dog videos, hair braids, all is fair as Bihar political war plays out on social media

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News