Indian shooting legend Jaspal Rana, 49, dies

Indian shooting legend and national coach Jaspal Rana died on Friday after a brief illness, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said. He was 49 and survived by wife and two children. Rana had reportedly undergone a heart procedure at a Delhi hospital last week after returning from the shooting World Cup in Munich.

One of India’s most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a legacy that spans more than three decades as an athlete, coach and mentor. He won multiple medals at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and remains India’s most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, with 15 medals – including nine golds – across four editions between 1994 and 2006.