Jason Roy’s 153 takes England to their highest WC total, twitterati hails knock

England opener Jason Roy smashed his way to a sensational 153 before Jos Buttler provided the late charge with a strokeful fifty as England posted a massive 386 for six against Bangladesh in their World Cup fixture on Saturday. It’s Jason Roy’s 9th ODI hundred.

Roy, who blasted five sixes and had 14 hits to the fence in his 121-ball innings, laid the foundation with two crucial partnerships – 128 with opener Jonny Bairstow (51) and 77 with first-down Joe Root (21). Buttler then scored a 44-ball 64 laced with four sixes and two fours and added 95 with skipper Eoin Morgan (35) as England posted the first 350 plus total of the tournament. Jason Roy’s innings took England to their biggest world cup total. Besides, England have become the first ever team to score seven 300+ totals in a row in the history of ODIs.

Strong finish from the hosts! Jason Roy led the way and there were contributions through the order as England posted an imposing 386/6 in windy Cardiff – their highest total in World Cups. Can Bangladesh fight back? #ENGvBAN SCORECARD 👇 https://t.co/AmBAfhSMi9 pic.twitter.com/ZO57WGzJuU — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 8 June 2019

Put into bat in blustery conditions, Jonny Bairstow and Roy got England off to an impressive start with just the second century opening partnership of the World Cup so far, before Bairstow (51) fell to a brilliant catch from Mehidy Hasan. Roy went on to reach his ninth ODI hundred off 92 balls as England continued to pile on the runs, before smashing three sixes in a row to pass 150, only to be caught by Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza the very next ball in the 35th over.

Twitterati hails Jason’s knock

Emphatic England! @jasonroy429 presenting what he's got! Their batting has been too good so far, let's see how early they can restrict @BCBtigers #CWC19 #EngvBan — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 8 June 2019