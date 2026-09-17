Japanese athletes face room-sharing blunders as well at home Asian Games

The Italian cruise ship, the Costa Serena, that will house up to 5,000 officials and athletes for the Asian Games, arrives at a port in Nagoya, central Japan on Tuesday. (Kazushi Kurihara/Kyodo News via AP)

With the Asian Games officially set to begin on Saturday with the opening ceremony, athletes landing in Japan for the Games in Aichi and Nagoya have been grumbling about organisational chaos and the quality of their accommodations. But even the home contingent athletes have not been spared the nightmare, after a report by Reuters claimed that Japanese athletes were being forced to look at alternative arrangements because of instances where male and female athletes were allocated shared rooms.

“There have been cases where coaches, team officials, and athletes have been assigned to the same room. There are also situations where room assignments were made purely based on the numbers, such as assigning five twin rooms for a group of five men and five women. While the numbers match on paper, practically ⁠it creates challenging situations ⁠such as men and women being assigned together, coaches being assigned with athletes, or trainers who need to accommodate ⁠a lot of ‌medical equipment being assigned together,” Japan’s ​deputy ​Chef de Mission Hisashi Mizutori told a news ⁠conference in Japan on Thursday.