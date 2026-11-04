Jake Paul says he will retire from boxing if he loses to Cedric Doumbe

Social media influencer-turned-professional fighter Jake Paul had his jaw broken when he challenged former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua almost a year ago. The American had two titanium plates fitted and some teeth removed after that bout, but is ready to get into another fight – which Paul himself admits could be his last.

Paul says he will retire from boxing if he loses to MMA star Cedric Doumbe in Dubai on December 24.

“This is a dangerous fight,” Paul said in a social media video. “Cedric has been in there with killers his whole career. He’s a two-time world champion and he’s not scared of anybody, including me ‘The Vanilla Gorilla’.