Jadumani – a Neymar fan with calculated showboating and southpaw elegance

Jadumani Singh Mandengbam.

India’s social media sensation with reels of his immaculate footwork and speed going viral. His bout against Sumama Rehman of Pakistan was widely shared after he started teasing his opponent in the last round and won it one-sided.

On Friday, Jadumani defeated PP Haoseb of Namibia in the 55 kg to enter the final of the Commonwealth Games.

Jadumani has made it a habit to enthrall the viewers with his speed, movement and a bit of showboating.

“A lot of my movements in the ring are to keep myself locked in. More than showing off to the opponents, it is about keeping myself active throughout the bout,” Jadumani had told The Indian Express.

To understand the flair and showboating in the ring, one has to travel to the Iroisemba village in Imphal of Manipur.

Growing up in the Langol hills, the 22-year-old had a football crazy family and naturally started dribbling the ball. Playing as a winger, Jadumani idolized Brazilian superstar Neymar. Years of following the eccentric Brazilian resulted in Jadumani inculcating some of the flair and showboating in his own bobbing and weaving persona including his celebrations.

Story continues below this ad

“I grew up idolizing Neymar. I support Brazil during World Cups and used to try the skills Neymar would do during my football matches,” said Jadumani.

𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫. 𝐒𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 🌟 Fighting with flair and complete control, Jadumani Singh sealed a unanimous decision victory to storm into the Men’s 55kg Boxing Final! 🔥 Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV… pic.twitter.com/zPpvpGc9Rh — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 31, 2026

When he was selected for the Boxing World Cup at Foz Do Iguacu in Brazil, his happiness knew no bounds. “Neymar was far away from that city in Brazil I went to. I was just happy to be in Brazil,” said Jadumani. However, as unscripted and poetic as it would be, Jadumani’s first international medal came in Brazil when he won the bronze medal in the 50 kg category.

Switching sport

Boxing wasn’t his first choice though. Football was. His uncle Milan suggested he switch sports to an individual event because that’s where the glory is. “I wanted to continue with football as I was playing at district level but I switched after my uncle insisted,” said Jadumani.

While he moved sports, the habits, footwork, and showboating stayed with him.

Starting his boxing training under coach Chinglen, the elegant boxer focused on his body movements which were already rhythmic after his days spent playing as a crisscrossing winger for his district team.

Story continues below this ad

“When I started as a boxer, I used to move a lot. I would move while punching, I would move my hands and legs during bouts and punch aggressively,” said Jadumani. Soon, he would find that moving a lot can result in getting tired or counter-punched at the elite level.

Also Read | India boxers at CWG LIVE: Jadumani Singh races to the final after dominating semi

“I got my biggest lesson when I started playing at the elite level. There, you don’t always have to show your movements. Now, I don’t punch aggressively. I show my movement when it’s needed,” said Jadumani.

As he rose through the ranks in his boxing career, Jadumani found a new hero this time, Gervonta Davis, the American professional fighter.

India’s Jadumani Singh celebrates after winning a men’s 55kg quarterfinal boxing match against Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI) India’s Jadumani Singh celebrates after winning a men’s 55kg quarterfinal boxing match against Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (PTI)

Known for his high ring IQ and footwork, Davis is also a southpaw like Jadumani.

Story continues below this ad

“I watched a lot of videos of Davis. The best thing about him is that he showboats through his punches in the game. I started learning his movements and then implemented them in my game,” said the armyman.

The learnings are visible as Jadumani has developed a world class slip where his head movements are not easy to predict for the opponents.

Huge heart and grit

For the whole of 2025, the Manipuri built his game in the 50 kg category but amateur categories started from 55 kg at all the major events. In 2026, Jadumani made the big decision to jump five kgs and fight in 55 kg.

Standing at 162 cm, Jadumani faces taller opponents. But what he might not have in height, he makes up with a lion heart and grit along with his punching skills.

Story continues below this ad

“I know height is a big factor but it doesn’t matter. The one who punches more would win. I have faced taller opponents my whole life but it has never mattered. I only lose if I play badly, not because of my height,” said Jadumani.

At the Boxing nationals earlier this year he defeated Amit Panghal and Pawan Bartwal and now at Commonwealth Games he took down home favourite Aaron Cullen, Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman, Zambia’s Mwengo Mwale, and Haoseb – all taller than him and with a reach advantage.

However, Jadumani has developed a game where this helps him. “My height gives me direct access to the body blows which I keep landing and when the guard of the opponent goes down, I go for the head shot,” he explains.

India’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (blue) competes against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen in the men’s 55kg Round of 32 boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. Jadumani won the bout by a 5-0 unanimous decision to advance to the Round of 16. (PTI Photo) India’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (blue) competes against Scotland’s Aaron Cullen in the men’s 55kg Round of 32 boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Friday, July 24, 2026. Jadumani won the bout by a 5-0 unanimous decision to advance to the Round of 16. (PTI Photo)

Hari Beniwal, head coach of SSCB boxing team and one of the India coaches, said that fearlessness makes the ASI boxer stand out.

Story continues below this ad

“I know Jadumani might not have the height for this category but he makes it up with punches and speed,” Hari Beniwal, one of the coaches of the Indian boxing team, said. “Another quality that made him best in India is fearlessness. He can take punches and risks which make him different,” he added about his fellow Armyman.

When asked if he is afraid that he can get punched while showboating, Jadumani said, “I am not afraid of punches. If you notice, I showboat when I am confident and I know I can deliver. If I am losing, there is no point in showboating.”

And with the final still against Jye Dixon of Australia to come, Jadumani has already ensured one thing—win or lose, he will not go unnoticed.