scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Latest news

ISSF World Cup: Three shooters test positive for COVID-19

The shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.

By: PTI |
Updated: March 20, 2021 11:53:03 am
india shootingThree shooters, including two Indians, have tested positive for Covid-19 at the shooting World Cup. (FILE)

Three shooters participating in the ongoing ISSF World Cup in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) sources said on Saturday.

The shooters are currently self-isolating in their team hotel. Those who were sharing the rooms with the three shooters have also been isolated after undergoing COVID tests.

The results of their roommates are awaited.

A source said two among the three shooters are from the Indian contingent.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In all, four shooters have already been afflicted by the dreaded virus since the teams started arriving for the tournament.

On Thursday, a top international shooter returned positive for COVID-19, following which he was sent to a hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs England 4th T20I
IND vs ENG 4th T20I in pics: Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur star in Indian victory
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 20: Latest News

X