ISSF World Cup, Suhl, Germany: With borrowed pistols, twins shoot for glory, win team gold

On Tuesday, when 18-year-old twins Udheyveer Sidhu and Vijayveer Sidhu along with Rajkanwar Singh won the team gold medal in the 25 M Pistol junior men event apart from Udheyveer winning the individual bronze medal in the 25 M Pistol event in ISSF World Cup, Suhl, Germany, the twin brothers were shooting with borrowed pistols from their coach D S Chandel and team-mate Arjun Singh Cheema. The twins, who study in XII standard at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, lost their father Gurpreet Singh Sidhu last year and it was an emotional day for them.

“We shot a world record score of 1747 to break the 24-year-old team record earlier held by Ukraine. It has come due to a team effort. While I missed the individual medal to Udheyveer, the medal has come to our home. We train together and share our knowledge. That is our biggest strength. We lost our father last year and this medal means a lot to us,” said younger brother Vijayveer while talking to Chandigarh Newline.

The elder of the twins, Udheyveer, won the bronze medal with a score of 585, including 15 perfect tens edging out brother Vijayveer to the fourth spot in the individual event. It was also an emotional moment for their mother Rano Sidhu. “I am happy that they won the team gold medal. When their father Gurpreet Singh Sidhu made them start shooting at Mansa in 2010, they would initially train with hired weapons. Later, he got them one 10 M pistol worth Rs 1,30,000 and the twins would practise with it. In Suhl, Germany, Udheyveer shot with 25 M pistol given by their coach and Vijayveer shot with pistol given by their teammate Arjun Singh Cheema. Last year in August, when my husband died due to a sudden illness, it was a tough time for the family. If their father was alive today, he would have been the happiest person,” said Rano Sidhu, who is Social Studies teacher at Government High School, Kumbra, near Mohali.

Originally belonging to Mansa, the twins started the sport at St Xavier’s School range. While their father was an Assistant Education Officer at Mansa, the youngsters trained with rented weapons before the family shifted their base to Sector 51 in Chandigarh in 2015. It meant that the youngsters would train under Indian team shooting coach D S Chandel at the Panjab University Shooting Range. Udheyveer won the gold medal in the 10 M Pistol event in the civilian junior men category in last year’s Senior National Shooting Championship in Kerala while Vijayveer finished ninth. Udheyveer also won the silver medal in youth men 10 M Pistol event in the same competition, which saw a total of 651 shooters competing.

Earlier this year, Vijayveer pipped Udheyveer to win the silver medal in 10 M Air Pistol event in the first Khelo Indian Games held in Delhi. “Both the youngsters’ strength has been their focus. Udheyveer showed that in the rapid state today with a score of 293. Winning medals in last year’s nationals and this year’s Khelo India games gave them confidence and the junior World Cup was their first international medal,” said D S Chandel. While the twins give each other competition in events, the duo supports each other during training.

“Both of them are very possessive about each other and always respect each other’s training timings. Though sometimes, they share their weapons, they are competitors on the range. When they return home, both of them will fight over showing their medals first to their grandmother Surinder Kaur,” said Inspector Satwant Singh Sidhu, maternal uncle of the twins.

