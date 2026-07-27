ISSF World Cup: Esha wins gold, Manu bronze in 25m pistol event

Esha Singh and Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker, both won gold and bronze medals respectively in the in the women’s 25m pistol event of the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) on Monday. The 21-year-old Esha registered 40 hits to seal the gold medal, while Paris 2024 double Olympic-medallist Manu won a crucial shoot-off before finishing with 28 hits to secure bronze.
Manu had topped the qualifying standings with an outstanding score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha in second place with 585-18x to comfortably advance to the eight-shooter final.
“This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I’m happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it. I really love competing here in Hangzhou. Recalling how the competition went during the Asian Games, where I won four medals, I was really excited to come back. Being familiar with the range, the lighting, and the atmosphere in the final hall definitely counted in my favour,” Esha said.
Bharat on the podium! 🥇🥉
Congratulations to Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker on winning Gold and Bronze in the Women’s 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou.
The entire nation is proud of you both! pic.twitter.com/51y7nEgAIJ
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 27, 2026
“This medal is very important because it acts as a stepping stone. It gives me clarity on what is working and the direction I want to head in. While the medal surely boosts my confidence, the experience I gained from this competitive match will help even more as we look ahead to major assignments like the World Championships and Asian Games,” Manu said.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the young shooters for their performance. “Congratulations to Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker on winning Gold and Bronze in the women’s 25m Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou. The entire nation is proud of you both!” he posted on X.