ISSF World Cup: Esha wins gold, Manu bronze in 25m pistol event

Esha Singh and Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker, both won gold and bronze medals respectively in the in the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF World Cup. (Screengrabs/ Dr Mansukh Mandaviya)

Esha Singh and Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker, both won gold and bronze medals respectively in the in the women’s 25m pistol event of the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) on Monday. The 21-year-old Esha registered 40 hits to seal the gold medal, while Paris 2024 double Olympic-medallist Manu won a crucial shoot-off before finishing with 28 hits to secure bronze.

Manu had topped the qualifying standings with an outstanding score of 586-20x, closely followed by Esha in second place with 585-18x to comfortably advance to the eight-shooter final.

“This match was very pressure-riding for me because of the previous medal I had. The better you get in your event, the more you feel that weight of prestige you have to conquer. I’m happy that I was able to get past it today and grateful that I had the ability to endure it. I really love competing here in Hangzhou. Recalling how the competition went during the Asian Games, where I won four medals, I was really excited to come back. Being familiar with the range, the lighting, and the atmosphere in the final hall definitely counted in my favour,” Esha said.