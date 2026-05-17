Iran’s Alireza Yousefi breaks world record, dedicates medal to strike victims

Competing under the new weight categories after an overhaul by the International Weightlifting Federation last year, Yousefi's 261 kg is the best mark in the world in the new category and is the first world record. (PTI Photo)

22-year-old Iranian weightlifter Alireza Yousefi broke the world record in the clean and jerk section of the +110 kg category at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad and dedicated his medal to the school kids killed during a missile attack by the USA in February earlier this year.

Yousefi, who is a World Championships bronze medallist, lifted 261 kg in the clean and jerk section to win the gold medal and overall lifted 445 kg to claim the silver medal in the category.

Competing under the new weight categories after an overhaul by the International Weightlifting Federation last year, Yousefi’s 261 kg is the best mark in the world in the new category and is the first world record.