Go with the game and back your instincts: Zaheer Khan’s mantra for struggling MI

Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been struggling to find form in the ongoing season of the IPL. With four consecutive losses, MI languish at the bottom of the table.

However, Mumbai Indians, director of cricket Zaheer Khan, backed his side to go out and freely express themselves.

“Whatever the result is, we are going to protect our environment. Win or lose we are in it together. All of us have seen ups and downs but how we carry ourselves is important,” said Khan.

Citing the innings from Suryakumar Yadav, who scores a vital knock 68 under pressure. MI was at one point 79/6 but a gem of an innings by Yadav propelled Mumbai to a respectable total of 151/6.

“Go with the game and back your instincts. Today it was Surya who stood up for us but we as a team can help him by backing him. That is how one becomes two, then two becomes three. But what is important is to keep the enjoyment in our control. Keep pushing, chin up, get up and do it again,” he added.

Earlier, Khan had also said that his team needed to close situations when the momentum began to shift away from his team. Mumbai Indians’ losing streak continued this season of the IPL with four back-to-back losses this season.

When Zaheer was asked what was going wrong, he said, “Close situations. You’ve got to be able to close those moments of the game where the momentum is shifting. We’ve, as a team, not been able to do that. So that is something we have to focus on. Focus on the positives, the things that have been working for us, keep building on that. It’s a long season, so we have to keep things tight and keep getting better.”