IPL 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal on his ‘dream delivery’ and how conditions are challenging for leggies

Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates after picking up a wicket. (BCCI/IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday as the tournament continues to look tight with almost no margin for error for any of the eight teams. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi but for RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal competing in the conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is proving to be quite a challenge.

“As a wrist-spinner, the wind and dew factors are challenging for wrist-spinners, and sometimes it’s very hard. In Dubai, the weather is extremely humid and as the dew settles and it becomes even more challenging for a leggie,” Chahal said in a response to the indianexpress.com during a virtual press interaction.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in RCB. (Express design by Gargi Singh) Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in RCB. (Express design by Gargi Singh)

In IPL 2020, the 30-year-old has snared five victims in three matches with his 3/15 against SRH proving to be a match-winning performance.

Chahal remembers the dismissal of Vijay Shankar fondly whom he castled with a googly that jagged back in quicker than the batsman expected.

Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (BCCI/IPL) Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore. (BCCI/IPL)

“It was a very important wicket at that stage. When I got Vijay’s wicket it gave me more confidence because that is always a dream delivery for a leg-spinner. Even when I bowled to AB de Villiers in the nets he found it hard to pick it and advised me to use the googly as a potent weapon. depending on the situation,” Chahal explained.

In fact, before bowling that delivery, Chahal had also put some mud on his hands to make sure there is no dew. His match-winning spell on that day (3/15) drew a lot of praise from RCB captain Virat Kohli who said, “Not many spinners got much out of the pitch, but tonight he showed that you can turn it if you have it in your wrists.” “He showed he can get a purchase on any surface,” he added in the post-match presentation.

Describing the nuances, Chahal said, “To make the batsman think, you need to bowl the leg-spin from the fourth or fifth stump then he might expect it to be a leg-spin, and while he keeps looking at my hand, I have already outthought him.”

Any slight misreading or misjudgment is a death knell for the batsman.

The rewards on the pitch are due to the hard yards in the nets for Chahal. “Being able to bowl to Virat and AB helps me a lot due to their valuable feedback lines and lengths.”

The experience of bowling in a ground like the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is proving quite beneficial as he now thinks that the ones in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are bigger and heavenly because he can flight the ball more.

“We will play only three matches in Sharjah (a small ground). With the side boundaries (in Dubai and Abu Dhabi), you can flight a little bit more. It is heavenly playing there,” said Chahal.

“On small grounds, if the wicket is turning it is hard to put you away. Here the wickets are fine but with bigger boundaries, batsmen really need to middle you to hit that six. Even a short ball can give you a wicket,” said Chahal before ending the session.

