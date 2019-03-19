WATCH: Yuvraj Singh reminisces ‘2011 memories’ at Wankhede stadium

Yuvraj Singh will be playing in the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians and that means that he will be playing a lot of matches at the Wankhede Stadium. In 2011, the stadium was the scene of arguably the greatest achievement in Yuvraj’s decorated international career – winning the World Cup.

Start your Monday by watching @YUVSTRONG12 walk down the Wankhede stairs and talk about the 2011 @ICC World Cup 😍💙#CricketMeriJaan #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/pNysQP5BPp — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 18 March 2019

Mumbai Indians tweeted a video of Yuvraj walking down the stairs of the Wankhede with Krunal Pandya for a practice session. As he walks towards the middle, Yuvraj said, “Brings back 2011 memories. That’s the first thing that comes to my mind. Good memories, probably the best memories.”

Yuvraj was the player of the tournament that year due to his all round performance of 362 runs at an average of 90.5 and 15 wickets. He scored one century and four half centuries and was one of the protagonists of India’s run through the tournament. He was also an integral part of the Indian team that won the 2007 World T20.

It was revealed after the 2011 World Cup that Yuvraj was playing the tournament despite having cancer. He won the battle against the disease and has made sporadic appearances in the Indian team since then. Notably, he scored a career highest of 150 off 127 balls in Cuttack during India’s second ODI against England in 2017. It was part of a stunning 256-run stand between him and MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj remains one of the biggest stars in Indian cricket, a fact that was confirmed when it was released that he had made the ESPN World Fame 100, a list of the most famous athletes in the world across sports.

Yuvraj had gone unsold in the first round of auctions for the 2019 IPL before being bought by the Mumbai Indians. This stands in stark contrast to the number of times that the calling of his name used to spark intense bidding wars but the 37-year-old admitted that he was not surprised.

“There was no disappointment as such because I had an idea that I would not be picked in the first round,” the 2011 World Cup winner was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror. “The reason is obvious, when you are putting together an IPL team, you will be looking at the youngsters. I am at that stage of my career where it could be presumed that I may be in the last stages of my career. I had hoped that there would be a buyer for me in the last round.”