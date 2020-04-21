Yusuf Pathan’s 8 sixes to a Bhuvneshwar masterclass: The best of RR vs SRH over the years

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29. The match scheduled for today (April 21), was between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). But as the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an indefinite postponement of the league, there’s a possibility of it getting cancelled. Here are some of the best clashes between the franchises and standout performances during the IPL matches so far.

Head to head

Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) dominated in most of the matches against Deccan Chargers from 2008-2012 with 7 wins in 9 matches. However, Hyderabad’s fortunes changed after they rechristened SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Hyderabad team have won 6 out of 11 IPL matches against RR from 2013 to 2019.

Here’s a look at some of the best performances so far:

When Yusuf Pathan’s 8 sixes demolished Deccan Chargers (IPL 2010)

Yusuf Pathan reached his 50 off 23 balls. (FILE) Yusuf Pathan reached his 50 off 23 balls. (FILE)

Winning the toss in the 22nd match of the IPL 2010, Deccan chose to bat first but Rajasthan’s bowlers led by skipper Shane Warne were up to the task. Shaun Tait (3 for 22) and Sumit Narwal (2 for 35) managed to restrict Deccan to 148/9 in 20 overs, which seemed good enough given Royals’ stuttering batting at the time. A young Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for Deccan with a 35- ball 49, which included three sixes and two fours.

Rajasthan’s Michael Lumb scored a 32-ball 45 and set the platform for Yusuf Pathan, who took them over the finish line. He reached his 50 off 23 balls, and his eight huge sixes brought the required run rate below six in the ninth over. Rajasthan cruised to victory with 26 balls to spare and catapulted them from sixth to third in the points table.

Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals 151 for 2 (Yusuf 73*, Lumb 45) beat Deccan Chargers 148 for 9 (Rohit 49, Tait 3-22) by eight wickets

Warner, Rashid stand tall to nullify Samson’s ton (IPL 2019)

Opting to bat first, Royals made 198 thanks to Sanju Samson’s sensational century (a 55-ball 102) that was studded with 10 fours and four sixes.

However, David Warner came out all guns blazing and smashed 69 off 37 balls. He brought up a 100-run opening partnership with Jonny Bairstow in just nine overs, and brought up his fifty in just 26 balls. Rajasthan got themselves into the match after both Warner and Bairstow were out in quick succession.

With 82 needed off 54 balls, Vijay Shankar’s cameo (35 off 15 balls) provided the much-needed impetus in the middle overs. But the match tilted in favour of Rajasthan as Shreyas Gopal snared Shankar and Manish Pandey off consecutive deliveries. But Yusuf Pathan (16 off 12 balls) and Rashid (15 off 8 balls) prevented any further hiccups as SRH won with an over to spare.

Scorecard: SunrRsers Hyderabad 201 for 5 (Warner 69, Bairstow 45, Shreyas Gopal 3-27) beat Rajasthan Royals 198 for 2 (Samson 102*, Rahane 70, Rashid 1-24) by five wickets.

3. Bhuvi’s four-for and Watson’s hat-trick (IPL 2014)

After winning the toss, Rajasthan skipper Shane Watson chose to put the SunRisers into bat. Watson took a hat-trick dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, Moises Henriques and Karn Sharma and helped Rajasthan limit Hyderabad to 134/9. It was the second hat-trick for Rajasthan that season with Pravin Tambe having taken one in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

But Hyderabad’s bowling unit-led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar didn’t let a low total bring them down. Bhuvi provided the first breakthrough in the third ball of Rajasthan’s innings and then took three wickets in the 18th over to deny the rivals any possibility of a comeback. He ended up taking 4 wickets for just 14 runs in four overs.

Dale Steyn (2/33) took two wickets while Karn Sharma, Moises Henriques and Irfan Pathan took a wicket apiece in a collective bowling effort that dismissed Rajasthan for 102.

Scorecard: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134 for 9 (Dhawan 33, Watson 3-13, Bhatia 3-23) beat Rajasthan Royals 102 (Bhuvneshwar 4-14, Steyn 2-31) by 32 runs.

4. Symonds’ 53-ball 117 goes in vain (IPL 2008)

After losing the toss, Chargers were put in to bat first. Yusuf Pathan and Shane Warne took early wickets and with big hitters Adam Gilchrist and Shahid Afridi back in the pavilion, Chargers were struggling at 32/2 in 3 overs. Andrew Symonds, who came in to bat at number 4, then took charge of things notching up a brilliant unbeaten 117 off just 53 balls. His 11 fours and seven sixes helped his team post a mammoth 214.

Royals, despite losing a wicket in the third over, were kept in the game by a blistering partnership of 98 runs for the second wicket between Graeme Smith and Yusuf Pathan. Pathan scored 61 off just 28 balls with six sixes and four fours, while Smith chipped in with an important 71 off 45 balls. The 98-run partnership between them ensured Rajasthan went past 100 in 8.3 overs.

Symonds’ ton was studded with 11 fours and seven sixes. (FILE) Symonds’ ton was studded with 11 fours and seven sixes. (FILE)

But a series of wickets fell and suddenly the match seemed balanced again. But then skipper Warne played a cameo of 22 runs from just 9 balls to take his side to victory.

Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals 217 for 7 (Smith 71, Yusuf 61, Afridi 3-28) beat Deccan Chargers 214 for 5 (Symonds 117*) by three wickets.

5. James Faulkner’s fifer in vain (IPL 2013)

James Faulkner became the first bowler in IPL history to grab five wickets twice in a season and helped restrict the SunRisers to 136/9 in the Hyderabad team’s home turf. The Australian dismissed both openers Parthiv Patel (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (1) in the second over and then returned to dismiss Darren Sammy (23), Biplab Samantray (55) and Dale Steyn (0) after the home side opted to bat.

However, the home side produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict Rajasthan, who were playing their first game after three of their players were alleged to have been involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. Amit Mishra returned with impressive figures of two wickets for just eight runs from his four overs. Thisara Perera, Karan Sharma and Dale Steyn also grabbed two wickets each. Rajasthan crumbled to 113/9.

Scorecard: SunRisers Hyderabad 136 for 9 (Samantray 55, Faulkner 5-16) beat Rajasthan Royals 113 for 9 (Mishra 2-8, Steyn 2-17) by 23 runs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd