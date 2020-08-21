scorecardresearch
‘Is like asking a wicketkeeper not to stump’: WV Raman on Ricky Ponting’s stand on mankading

Ricky Ponting recently said that he won't allow the Delhi Capitals' newly-recruited spinner to employ the controversial ‘Mankading’ dismissal during the upcoming IPL.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 21, 2020 3:32:12 pm
The R Ashwin mankad incident against Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League last year raised a huge question regarding the spirit of the game.

The R Ashwin mankading incident against Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year raised a question regarding the spirit of the game. Many share the opinion that Ashwin abided with the laws of the game, however, some feel this was against the spirit of the game.

Former Australia great Ricky Ponting, who is now the head coach of Delhi Capitals, recently said that he won’t allow R Ashwin to employ the controversial ‘Mankading’ dismissal during the upcoming IPL because “it’s not within the spirit of the game”.

But many former cricketers disagree with Ponting’s observation, stating that it is unfair to the bowlers. India women’s cricket team’s head coach WV Raman in a tweet stated that asking a bowler not to stump is like asking a wicketkeeper not to stump.

Former Australia cricketer and Ponting’s teammate, Brad Hogg also felt that it was unfair to the bowlers.

During a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in the previous edition Ashwin ‘mankaded’ Buttler, which also proved to be major turning point of the match. Royals lost the contest by 14 runs.

