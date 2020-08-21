‘Is like asking a wicketkeeper not to stump’: WV Raman on Ricky Ponting’s stand on mankading

The R Ashwin mankad incident against Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League last year raised a huge question regarding the spirit of the game.

Former Australia great Ricky Ponting, who is now the head coach of Delhi Capitals, recently said that he won’t allow R Ashwin to employ the controversial ‘Mankading’ dismissal during the upcoming IPL because “it’s not within the spirit of the game”.

But many former cricketers disagree with Ponting’s observation, stating that it is unfair to the bowlers. India women’s cricket team’s head coach WV Raman in a tweet stated that asking a bowler not to stump is like asking a wicketkeeper not to stump.

Telling a bowler not to run a non striker out if he leaves the crease earlier than he CAN, is like telling a keeper not to stump a batsman if the latter drags his foot outside the crease, when he loses his balance while playing a front foot drive.. #Mankading @ashwinravi99 — WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) August 20, 2020

Former Australia cricketer and Ponting’s teammate, Brad Hogg also felt that it was unfair to the bowlers.

Spirit of cricket simple, play with in the laws of cricket. Batsman know they’re getting an advantage leaving the crease before the ball is delivered. The game has advanced, it’s gone from amateur to professional. Stay in your ground till the ball is delivered.#cricket #IPL2020 https://t.co/0KhHXqJ9rr — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 21, 2020

During a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab in the previous edition Ashwin ‘mankaded’ Buttler, which also proved to be major turning point of the match. Royals lost the contest by 14 runs.

