Shakib Al Hasan stays back for IPL, skips Bangladesh preparatory camp

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not be joining his national side for their preparatory camp ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 and will instead continue his campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

Not getting many playing opportunities with SRH, BCB had decided to ask their star player to return for the camp ahead of the tri-nation series in Ireland. However, The Bangladesh Cricket Board operation chairman Akram Khan said Al Hasan has been given permission to stay in India.

“Shakib was expected to arrive on April 23 but now that is not happening,” Akram was quoted by cricbuzz as saying. “He has informed us that as someone had left from the Sunrisers [set-up] there is a chance that he might play and so he wanted to stay back.

“We have given him the permission as we believe if he can play it will always be good for him leading up to the tri-nation in Ireland,” Akram added.

Advertising

Shakib joined IPL 2019 after picking up an injury during his stint at the Bangladesh Premier League in January. Picking up just a wicket for 42 runs in 3.4 overs, Shakib has appeared for just one IPL match this season, against his former club Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bangladesh are worried that the all-rounder will not get more playing opportunities with SRH boasting of a star-studded line-up including Australia’s David Warner, England’s Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

Bangladesh will started their preparation camp for the tournament on April 22 before playing a tri-nation tournament from May 5-17. The World Cup will be held in the UK from May 30 to July 14 with Bangladesh starting their campaign against South Africa at the Oval on June 2.