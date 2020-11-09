Women’s T20 Challenge Final, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Streaming: When and where to watch

Women's T20 Challenge Live Stream: Smriti Mandhana of Trailblazers and Radha Yadav of Supernovas (Source: Sportzpics)

Women’s T20 Challenge Live Cricket Streaming: Defending champions Supernovas eye a third straight Women’s T20 Challenge title, with a determined Trailblazers standing in their way in the final in Sharjah on Monday. In the winners-take-all T20 final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have momentum behind them after having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company in the last round-robin game on Saturday.

SQUADS

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam.

What time will the match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas begin?

The match between Trailblazers vs Supernovass is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (November 9). The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

Where will the match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas take place?

The match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will take place in Sharjah.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas?

The match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas online?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 play-off match between Trailblazers vs Supernovas will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates on indianexpress.com.

