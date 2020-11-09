Women’s T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Score: Trailblazers bat first

Women’s T20 Challenge Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur? Trailblazers or Supernovas? A new champion or a hat-trick of title triumphs? In what would be a rematch of the last league-stage game of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers will square off against Supernovas in the Final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
In the winners-take-all T20 final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company in the last round-robin game on Saturday. Supernovas, champions in 2018 and 2019, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller.
Trailblazers will bat first. Supernovas have won the toss and have opted to field.
Supernovas (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka
Trailblazers (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Nuzhat Parween, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami
A look at the 22 women who are likely to take stage for the final tonight.
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Nattakan Chantam, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil/Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka, Poonam Yadav