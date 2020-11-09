Women’s T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Score: Trailblazers bat first

scorecardresearch
Monday, November 09, 2020
By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 9, 2020 7:06:58 pm
Women’s T20 Challenge Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur? Trailblazers or Supernovas? A new champion or a hat-trick of title triumphs? In what would be a rematch of the last league-stage game of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers will square off against Supernovas in the Final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

In the winners-take-all T20 final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company in the last round-robin game on Saturday. Supernovas, champions in 2018 and 2019, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller.

Live Blog

19:03 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Toss and teams

Trailblazers will bat first. Supernovas have won the toss and have opted to field.

Supernovas (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka

Trailblazers (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Nuzhat Parween, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami

18:30 (IST)09 Nov 2020
Likely XIs

A look at the 22 women who are likely to take stage for the final tonight.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Nattakan Chantam, Harleen Deol, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil/Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka, Poonam Yadav

SQUADS

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam.

