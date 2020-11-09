Women’s T20 Challenge Final Live Score, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Score: Trailblazers bat first

Women's T20 Challenge Live Score:

Women’s T20 Challenge Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Smriti Mandhana or Harmanpreet Kaur? Trailblazers or Supernovas? A new champion or a hat-trick of title triumphs? In what would be a rematch of the last league-stage game of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers will square off against Supernovas in the Final at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

In the winners-take-all T20 final, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will have momentum behind them, having beaten Smriti Mandhana and company in the last round-robin game on Saturday. Supernovas, champions in 2018 and 2019, just about managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller.