IPL Women’s Match Preview and Live streaming: Trailblazers vs Supernova marks history

In what is believed to be a stepping stone in women’s cricket in India, Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers will fight against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas in an exhibition match for the launch of a women’s T20 league at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The match is set to take place before Qualifier one of men Indian Premier League 2018 between and will feature leading players like Kiwi Suzie Bates, Aussies Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and England’s Danielle Wyatt.

Excited to kickstart the women’s T20 league, Mandhana said ahead of the match, “It is very exciting for all of us to be playing this exhibition match and thankful to BCCI for organising such a unique match and it is a stepping show to the IPL. And hopefully, we will put up a good show and audience and BCCI people will think of having a IPL.”

“Everyone wants to put up a good show and bring women’s cricket to the world. This is the first-ever match we will be playing with foreign players on Indian soil. Everyone is excited to part of this historical moment. We all are looking forward to put up a good show so that we can express ourselves in front of audience and BCCI that IPL will be good to watch also.”

Even though the women’s IPL does not have eight teams like the men’s tournament, Mandhana believes that it is a good initiative. “Well we cannot have eight teams, but we can have an IPL of 4-5 teams to start with, definitely not eight teams, not right now. Four to five teams, to start with is a good initiative, because when men’s IPL started, first two seasons only foreigners scored and later on we started developing our bench-strength, you never know that same can happen with women’s cricket.”

Harmanpreet said that they were all excited to be a part of an IPL-like tournament. “We are very excited and were waiting since a long time when we could play an IPL like tournament. We are happy that we have got an opportunity tomorrow and hopefully we will get a good match tomorrow.”

Squads:

IPL Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernova: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajseshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket keeper).

Here are all the details ahead of the exhibition match between Trailblazers and Supernova:

When is Trailblazers vs Supernova match?

Trailblazers vs Supernova IPL match will be played on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Where is Trailblazers vs Supernova IPL match?

Trailblazers vs Supernova IPL match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does Trailblazers vs Supernova IPL match begin?

Trailblazers vs Supernova IPL match begins at 2 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Trailblazers vs Supernova IPL match?

Trailblazers vs Supernova IPL match will be broadcast on Star Network.

