Your never give up attitude is inspirational: wife Candice congratulates David Warner

After Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner smashed 81 off just 56 deliveries in his final IPL match of the ongoing season, his wife Candice applauded the Aussie cricketer and said his work ethic serves as an inspiration for the family. “Outstanding finish to your ipl season @davidwarner31. The girls and I are forever proud of you. Your work ethic and your never give up attitude is inspirational. We love you,” Candice wrote on Twitter.

Warner played a match-winning knock in his final IPL match against Kings XI Punjab and helped his side earn a comprehensive 45-run win. His knock of 81 runs, which came in just 56 deliveries helped SRH post a mammoth 212/6 on the board. In response, Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed scalped three wickets each, helping SRH restrict Kings XI on 167/8 in 20 overs.

Warner, who left for Australia on Tuesday to join the national camp for the upcoming World Cup, amassed 692 runs, which included 8 half-centuries and one century, and is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of IPL.

Speaking after the match during the post-match presentation ceremony, Warner spoke on the ball-tampering scandal and how the incident helped him focus on being the “best father and husband” during that period.

“I have worked hard over the last few months. Just put the bat down and tried to be the best man I can be, the best husband I can be and that’s worked for me. Yeah, I try to be the funny man in the team, the prankster,” Warner said after the match.

He also shared an emotional note on Twitter, in which he stated how grateful he is to be the part of the Sunrisers unit and wished them luck for the rest of the tournament.

“I can not express my gratitude enough to the @sunrisershyd family for your support, not just this season but also for the last year. It’s been a long time waiting but it was great to be back amongst the boys. Owners, support staff, players, social media team and the fans thank you very much for welcoming me back with open arms. I thoroughly enjoyed being back out there swinging that willow. Good luck to the guys for the rest of the tournament and finish,” his tweet read.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, who also played a pivotal role in SRH’s win last night, tweeted that he would miss Warner in the team.

“Safe flight my bro @davidwarner31.We are already missing you it was an absolutely pleasure to play together again and 1 thing I will miss a lot while you were telling me in ground MASHALLAH and INSHALLAH . See u soon in World Cup. @SunRisers @IPL,” tweeted Rashid along with a photo.

Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody also lavished praise on his compatriot for the great character and resilience shown by him.

“Another phenomenal @IPL for @davidwarner31, takes more than skill to emerge from the recent past it shows great character, resilience and determination to rise as he has. #welcomeback #ClassAct #IPL2019,” Moody, who also represented Australia, tweeted.

Sunrisers, who are placed fourth in the points table with 12 points, will face Mumbai Indians on May 2 and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4 in their two remaining fixtures.