Why upstarts LSG and GT have taken IPL by storm

IPL 2022 has thrown up several surprises, perhaps none more so than the two new franchises occupying the top two positions as one approaches the business end of the league phase. While usual suspects like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled, newbies Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have hit the ground running.

The Indian Express provides five standout reasons why they have succeeded so far:

1. Batting prowess:

For Lucknow, KL Rahul has been on a dream run. After getting picked for a whopping Rs 17 crore, he has amassed 451 runs in the tournament, including two centuries. Apart from the skipper, Quinton de Kock has played a couple of good knocks. Young Ayush Badoni has given ample display of his skill with the willow.

When it comes to Gujarat’s batting, Shubman Gill has been performing brilliantly and his opening partnership with Wriddhiman Saha has been a revelation. David Miller and Sai Sudharshan have been contributing immensely in the middle order. Rahul Tewatia has shown that he is not a fluke and has won more than a couple of matches for his team this year.

2. Bowling supremacy:

Both teams aimed to bolster their bowling line-up in the auction. They have acquired some quality spinners and pace bowlers in their squads. Gujarat has Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami and the trio doesn’t provide much respite to oppositions. The major heist for Gujarat was Afghan wrist spinner Rashid Khan, who has been a consistent performer.

Lucknow has the services of Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan, all of whom have been clocking 140 kmph consistently. The presence of leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has made their attack even stronger.

3. Little chopping and changing:

One of the biggest reasons for the success of the two teams is that they quickly identified their strongest XIs and largely stuck to them. Experienced hands Ashish Nehra (Gujarat) and Gautam Gambhir (Lucknow) have belief in their players and back them to come good.

4. Mentors’ contribution:

Both Nehra and Gambhir have made their presence felt as part of their respective coaching staff with timely and valuable inputs from their playing days and cricketing intelligence. They have often brought the best out of each individual player.

5. Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya:

In the ongoing season, Hardik has scored 333 runs in 10 matches and picked up four wickets. He has also led from the front as a first-time skipper.

His brother Krunal has picked up nine wickets in 11 matches along with scoring 153 runs. It has been a brilliant season for both after being part of the same Mumbai Indians set-up for a long time.