‘When you drop Virat Kohli, it becomes difficult’: Abhishek Nayar after KKR’s loss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur. (AP Photo)

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar did not spend too much time searching for complicated reasons after Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased down 193 with relative comfort in Raipur on Wednesday night.

For him, the turning point was simple enough.

“When you drop Virat Kohli, especially in a chase, it becomes very difficult,” Nayar said after KKR’s six-wicket defeat.

Kohli made KKR pay dearly for the dropped chance on 21, finishing unbeaten on 105 off 60 balls and guiding RCB home with the kind of control and composure that has defined his career for years.

Nayar admitted KKR had enough runs on the board but felt the game slowly slipped away through a series of small moments that did not go in their favour.