What six IPL teams have to do to bag the three available playoff spots

Kings XI Punjab players in conversation with on Rajasthan Royals players. (BCCI)

The only certainties at this stage are that Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs and Chennai Super Kings are out of contention. The other six teams are vying for the remaining three playoff spots. This is what they need:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

With 14 points from 12 games, they need to win one of their remaining two games to make sure of their last-four spot. Virat Kohli’s team faces Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. However, if they lose both fixtures, it may come down to net run rate.

Delhi Capitals

Three successive defeats have made it tough for them. Now they need to beat one of the top two sides – Mumbai Indians and RCB to make it to the playoffs. If they can’t manage that, DC will hope their net run rate doesn’t take too much of a hit.

Kings XI Punjab

They occupy fourth spot now on the basis of a better run rate than Rajasthan Riders and Kolkata Knight Riders. They face Chennai Super Kings in their final league match with MS Dhoni’s team getting the better of RCB and KKR in their last two games.

Rajasthan Royals

Wins in their last two games have rejuvenated their campaign. Now they face KKR in a must-win game with the winners staying in reckoning and the losers bowing out.

Kolkata Knight Riders

They have had an up-and-down campaign and need to beat RR in their final league game to stay relevant. They would ideally like to do so in convincing fashion as their net run rate is the lowest among three teams at 12 points at the moment.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The equation is pretty straightforward for them. They need to beat both RCB and Mumbai Indians in their last two games. If they do so, then net run rate shouldn’t be a problem as they are in a much better position in that regard than all the teams who are still trying to get into the playoffs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd