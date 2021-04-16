Sky monster hit, Dhoni’s attempt off Moeen Ali moon ball, SRH CEO breaks down: Moments of IPL Week 1

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is back and has completed its first full week. Unsurprisingly, it was once again full of action and drama, and thrilling moments.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are on top of the table after beating Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first two matches. Chennai Super Kings, are last on the table after losing their opener against Delhi Capitals. They can open their account if they beat Punjab Kings on Friday evening. Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to comfortable wins in their openers but lost their following matches. Mumbai Indians lost their first game against RCB but bounced back with a strong show against KKR and are second on the table.

Among the few moments that stood out from the opening fixtures of the 2021 edition of the IPL, here are the ones which grabbed eyeballs-

Suryakumar deposits Cummins on the roof

Mumbai Indians (MI) took on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match five in Chennai where Suryakumar Yadav was in blistering form. His impeccable form was visible when he hit a massive six to bring up his half-century. It was a length ball from Pat Cummins to which Suryakumar shifted across to the off-side and deposited the ball on the roof of the Chepauk stadium.

His teammate Hardik Pandya was awestruck and watched the moment with his mouth wide open.

Ohho thats a monster from Surya … Look at Hardik expression , pure Gold pic.twitter.com/xAUcIKEZYV — AlreadyGotBanned 😄 (@KirketVideoss) April 13, 2021

Dhoni does the trick

MS Dhoni is known for his street smartness and time and again has his class from behind the stumps. In match two of the IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, the CSK captain attempted a cheeky stumping off Moeen Ali’s full toss which flew well above Shikhar Dhawan’s head. Not only did Dhoni collect the ball in a jiffy but was quick to show his presence of mind and take the bails off.

Continuing the moment, Dhoni even asked the square-leg umpire for a decision but was turned down and the delivery was adjudged as a no-ball.

SRH CEO breaks down

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their second match on the trot against Royal Challengers Bangalore by six runs in Game-6 of the IPL. The defeat meant that SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table at seven. The poor performance by the Orange Army left SRH CEO Kaviya Maran in tears as she watched her side catapult under pressure.

The Indian Premier League began on April 9 and will culminate on May 30.